CNN’s Attempt to Listen in on Caucus Results Backfires Spectacularly

I am a journalist and writer who lives in Iowa, and it’s my job to write about politics in this state. I know the Iowa caucuses are confusing as hell. Every four years, news outlets write lengthy explainers to clarify the process of alignment (when people gather into groups for their first-choice candidate) and realignment (when you get in new groups because the first group didn’t have enough people). These groups are tallied by headcount. There’s no official count for the first alignment and no paper trail. Every election cycle, there are a lot of stories and a lot of frustration but not much that people want to admit to out loud.





So when I heard there were going to be new rules for the 2020 caucuses, I looked up the new training and started working my way through the online module, which the Iowa Democratic Party chair promised was a “rigorous” training. Some of the slides included outlines on how to set up chairs and signage. But then, when we got to the new rules and the math, things didn’t make quite as much sense. So I started over. I was trying to understand the caucus math, the smartphone app rules, and the three different counts. And then, I had to call a precinct captain — and then another. And then, for good measure, I talked to two more. None of them wanted to go on record. So it was just me and an online training course. Here’s what I learned about our new and improved, totally insane democratic process: (she goes on to list six ways everything could go sideways)