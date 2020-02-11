Mike Bloomberg Ekes Out Win in Tiny Dixville Notch

Results are written on a board just after midnight voting in Dixville Notch. Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

The votes are in, all five of them, and Michael Bloomberg is the winner of the famed Dixville Notch primary that takes place at midnight on primary day in New Hampshire. The billionaire received two write-in votes to win among Democrats. Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders received one vote each. On the Republican side, Bloomberg got one write-in, or 100 percent of the vote.

Midnight voting took place in two other tiny New Hampshire hamlets too. Amy Klobuchar won in both Hart’s Location, where she received 6 of 15 votes, and Millsfield, where she won two of five votes. President Trump managed victories in both towns, winning 16 and 15 votes respectively.

Klobuchar celebrated the results in a tweet early Tuesday: “We’re off to a great start in New Hampshire today! Here are the polls that opened and closed at midnight.”

We’re off to a great start in New Hampshire today! Here are the polls that opened and closed at midnight. https://t.co/DQCp5Lkl4c — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 11, 2020

Trump, somehow, has not yet celebrated his victory. Instead, he’s spent the handful of hours since midnight hinting at a pardon for Roger Stone and attacking Bloomberg.

The Bloomberg attack came in a tweet in which Trump wrote, “WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST!” It included audio of a 2015 speech in which Bloomberg defended the policy of stop-and-frisk. Trump deleted the tweet but the video is still up on the account of Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

So a big test for @bpolitics today. Will they write their boss is a complete racist. This video is horrible.



pic.twitter.com/DMsNYAexHS — Brad Parscale - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 11, 2020

The irony of Trump’s attack on Bloomberg is that the president is a known racist who vocally supports stop-and-frisk. In 2018, he endorsed the tactic in a speech to a gathering of police, telling them that stop-and-frisk would end crime in Chicago. “It works,” he said. “And it was meant for problems like Chicago. It was meant for it. Stop and frisk!”

Bloomberg, meanwhile, apologized last November for the NYPD’s use of stop-and-frisk and the disproportionate targeting of people of color. A week later he launched his presidential campaign.