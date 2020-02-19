Elizabeth Warren Goes to War on Bloomberg in Nevada Debate

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Elizabeth Warren wasted no time welcoming Michael Bloomberg to his first Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday night — by launching a brutal attack on the former New York mayor. After Bloomberg, who ended up having the second opportunity to speak, finished explaining why he thought Bernie Sanders could not defeat President Trump, Warren took the opportunity to offer a comparison. “I’d like to talk about who we’re running against — a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians,” Warren started, “No, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Michael Bloomberg.”

Watch it here:

Elizabeth Warren comes out swinging at Michael Bloomberg in #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Lwv6NaCGaa — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 20, 2020

And she kept the pressure up on Bloomberg afterwards as well, rejecting his response on his “Stop and Frisk” policy:

Bloomberg on stop & frisk says he is "worried and embarrassed" about how it "turned out."



Warren pushes back: "This isn't about how it turned out. This is about what it was designed to do to begin with....It targeted black and brown men...You need a different apology here.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 20, 2020

And again after Bloomberg tried to defend himself by detailing how he treats women who work on his campaign:

“I hope you heard what his defense was: ‘I’ve been nice to SOME women.’” — Warren on Bloomberg’s response #DemDebate — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) February 20, 2020