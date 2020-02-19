Elizabeth Warren Goes to War on Bloomberg in Nevada Debate

Elizabeth Warren wasted no time welcoming Michael Bloomberg to his first Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday night — by launching a brutal attack on the former New York mayor. After Bloomberg, who ended up having the second opportunity to speak, finished explaining why he thought Bernie Sanders could not defeat President Trump, Warren took the opportunity to offer a comparison. “I’d like to talk about who we’re running against — a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians,” Warren started, “No, I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Michael Bloomberg.”
Watch it here:
And she kept the pressure up on Bloomberg afterwards as well, rejecting his response on his “Stop and Frisk” policy:
And again after Bloomberg tried to defend himself by detailing how he treats women who work on his campaign: