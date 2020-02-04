Iowa Results 2020: Live Updates

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Over a year since the first batch of politicians and assorted business types announced their plans to run for the presidency, the candidates running in the Democratic primary will soon get some real results, thanks to the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses. But not too soon: Though campaigns were hoping to have a clear picture of Iowa’s vote count by late Monday night, delays caused by the Iowa Democratic Party’s vote-tallying app have sunk the state into electoral chaos. Below is everything you need to know to understand the delay — or at least as much as the IDP currently knows about it — and when results might finally come in. At the moment, CNN reports that Democratic Party officials expect numbers “sometime Tuesday,” without clarifying any further.

Caucus results are profoundly delayed

It’s been over five hours since the beginning of caucusing, and just 1.87 percent of precincts are reporting. At the moment, the race is close — though far too small to draw any meaningful conclusions from:

Bernie Sanders — 27.71 percent — 1,805 votes

Elizabeth Warren — 25.07 percent — 1,633 votes

Pete Buttigieg — 23.84 percent — 1,553 votes

Amy Klobuchar — 11.84 percent — 771 votes

Joe Biden — 11.08 percent — 722 votes

The Iowa Democratic Party stated that the release of data has been delayed to ensure “quality control” and due to back-up caused by the decision to release multiple vote totals. In prior years, the party just released the final delegate count, though for 2020 they intended to debut the initial and realigned voter preferences. However, an app used to tally the votes had significant flaw, in addition to the party’s failure to properly train thse using it. The app was reportedly developed by a company Shadow, which received payments from the Nevada and Iowa Democratic parties, as well as from the Buttigieg campaign.

MORE: Polk County precinct chairs are being advised to take pictures of the results and text them over to the Polk County executive director, who is driving them to the HQ, according to a Democratic operative familiar with the situation — Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) February 4, 2020

In multiple precincts, callers said, caucus chairs did not know how to calculate the final math, including pertaining to the rules that allow people to leave after first alignment. Some only counted the total as people who remained in the room (rather than the initial total) — David Wright (@DavidWright_7) February 4, 2020

The Iowa Democratic Party has tried to downplay the fubar caucus process, but numbers released by the IDP suggest that the hold-up won’t end anytime soon. According to BuzzFeed News’ Ruby Kramer, the IDP has 35 percent of precinct numbers reported, but due to ‘user error’ with the app there were ‘slight consistencies’ that ‘didn’t add up.’ That, deep into the morning, the party has released less than 2 percent of the vote could mean an extended stay for the campaigns in Iowa. The Associated Press reports at least one potential upside to the delay: Organizers state that some Des Moines precincts ran out of voter registration forms and lines delayed the process, suggesting a strong voter turnout.

The campaigns, naturally, aren’t thrilled by the IDP’s performance — though some are making good use of the debacle:

"All the campaigns are livid," said one of the sources. "They wouldn’t tell us but the impression is this is going to be tomorrow." — David Wright (@DavidWright_7) February 4, 2020

So, just to clarify where we are at 12:25 am: Biden surrogates are saying maybe we can't trust any of the results and Buttigieg has just declared himself the winner. 2020 has begun. — Clare Malone (@ClareMalone) February 4, 2020

‘Victory’ speeches, or filling time?

Despite reports early in the day that the reporting app could cause delays, it appears that TV networks covering the caucus were not prepared for such a long and empty broadcast. To help fill the void, news channels broadcast speeches from the candidates in which politicians adopted the tone of a winning address, though less than two percent of precincts have reported final results.

Pete Buttigieg took the trend to the next level, declaring victory around midnight although no delegates had been dished out at that point. Though the campaigns’ internal numbers most likely provide a strong understanding of the final results, it’s an interesting decision to declare his win when the delegate map looks so empty:

Tonight, Iowa chose a new path. #IowaCaucuses — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 4, 2020

The official results as Pete Buttigieg declares himself victorious in Iowa: pic.twitter.com/isUMd4lxgM — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) February 4, 2020

Bernie and Buttigieg drop their internal counts

In an attempt to shore up claims of success in Iowa — victorious or otherwise — the Sanders and Buttigieg campaign have released portions of their internal reporting data favorable to their respective candidates:

BIG: @BernieSanders campaign releases data showing it is ahead in Iowa pic.twitter.com/N1bwUidkV5 — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 4, 2020

Buttigieg campaign official sharing some details of the internal counts they have so far pic.twitter.com/SL1MaGz93F — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) February 4, 2020

At least the chaos is making for some good TV

You can officially blame CNN for the delay in results after this guy got hung up on because Wolf Blitzer wanted to listen in pic.twitter.com/EMq2E9HdTy — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 4, 2020

A very normal electoral system is working very well

The Iowa caucuses — in which voters brave the cold to shuffle around in high-school gymnasiums to give a presidential candidate a major primary boost — are known to be a little chaotic. But Polk County is leading the way in terms of inelegant voting solutions:

Buttigieg and Warren tie. Coin toss about to happen pic.twitter.com/fJVqDDN5pS — John Pemble (@johnpemble) February 4, 2020

One obvious result has been confirmed

Congratulations to the president for his dominant victory over a competitive primary field:

JUST IN: Pres. Donald Trump will win the Iowa Republican caucuses, @ABC News projects based on analysis of the vote in so far. https://t.co/Bz2bXp3NhC pic.twitter.com/haMyk7zgrG — ABC News (@ABC) February 4, 2020

How do the Iowa caucuses work again?

Don’t worry, it’s a common question. As New York’s Ed Kilgore graciously explained earlier today, participants at each of the state’s 1,687 precincts “are told to go stand or sit in particular parts of the meeting room corresponding to their preferred candidate. A careful count is made and the numbers are recorded (this year, for the first time, they will be reported statewide as one of three measures of support). A ‘viability threshold’ is applied to figure out which candidates are eligible to win delegates; for all but the smallest precincts, it will be 15 percent.” If Iowans support a candidate who does not break 15 percent support, they can either realign with a viable candidate, or just go home; votes will be counted again after the realignment.

The only real winner in Iowa

At one Des Moines precinct tonight, an attendee brought in a concealed bottle of wine, dropped it, and it shattered everywhere pic.twitter.com/qHNMP6NLOH — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) February 4, 2020