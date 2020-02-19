Live Updates From the Democratic Debate in Nevada

Photo: BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic candidates took the stage Wednesday night at the Paris Theater in a final effort to make their case before Nevada caucuses on Saturday. Even before the debate began, the campaigns were taking shots at each other — dominated mostly by shots at the contest newcomer, Michael Bloomberg. In the early moments of the debate, the billionaire’s presence appeared to invigorate the other candidates. Below is everything you need to know about the ninth debate as it comes in.

Warren goes for Bloomberg from the jump

Aware of the opportunity for a big shot to boost her disappointing performances in New Hampshire and Nevada, the Massachusetts senator came for the new candidate immediately. Warren said that she lamented the presence of a billionaire in politics who has called women “fat broads and horse-faced lesbians,” informing the crowd she was talking about Michael Bloomberg, not the president. She added that the country is at a “huge risk of substituting one arrogant billionaire for another.”

Elizabeth Warren comes out swinging at Michael Bloomberg in #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Lwv6NaCGaa — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 20, 2020

Bernie Sanders also went after Bloomberg for the policy of stop-and-frisk, “which went after African-American and Latino people in an outrageous way,” the Vermont senator said.

While Buttigieg comes for Bloomberg and Bernie

“We could wake up two weeks from today, the day after Super Tuesday, and the only candidates left standing will be Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg,” Pete Buttigieg said. “Let’s put forward somebody who is actually a Democrat. We shouldn’t have to choose between one candidate who wants to burn this party down and another candidate who wants to buy this party out.”

Warren is playing like her campaign depends on it

In a conversation about her walk-back of Medicare for All, Warren stated his slogan “Medicare for All who want it” was a slogan concocted by consultants with no real import, adding that it’s “not a plan, it’s a powerpoint.” She then added that Amy Klobuchar’s health-care reform was even worse,” calling it a post-it note that says “insert plan here.”

Elizabeth Warren roasting Amy Klobuchar "Her plan is a post-it note" pic.twitter.com/wAlu669l3V — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 20, 2020

Sanders answers on his health record

When asked about releasing his full medical report, Sanders demurred, pointing out that both he and his fellow septuagenarian Michael Bloomberg both had “two stents.” Bloomberg rejected the comparison, stating that his were implanted decades ago.

Bloomberg’s inevitable stop-and-frisk apology

The former mayor said he was “embarrassed” by the policy that he supported throughout his time in office, though he attempted to defend the practice by citing a lowering crime rate. But other candidates weren’t having it: “It’s not whether he apologizes or not,” said Joe Biden. “It’s abhorrent.”

And his history of alleged sexual harassment

Moderators also asked Bloomberg about the multiple allegations of sexual harassment, to which the candidate cited the presence of several women during his time as mayor. Again, Elizabeth Warren wasn’t having it: “I hope you heard what his defense was,” Warren said. “I’ve been nice to some women.” Warren and Biden then called for Bloomberg to release women who have accused his company of sexual harassment from their non-disclosure agreements.

Here is the moment when Liz Warren spoke about the Michael Bloomberg’s NDA’s.



She’s taking no prisoners tonight. #DemDebatepic.twitter.com/IgaM3TiMJa — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) February 20, 2020

“Maybe they didn’t like a joke I told,” Bloomberg said. “They signed those agreements,” he added. When Bloomberg stated that he would not release the parties from the NDAs because they were entered into “consensually,” the audience booed.

Klobuchar answers for forgetting the president of Mexico

After Amy Klobuchar forgot the name of the president of Mexico in an interview last week, the Minnesota senator was asked about her gaffe. She claimed it was an example of “momentary forgetfulness,” and checked her notes before stating his name: Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The exchange prompted Pete Buttigieg to mention that she was on the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Border Security and Immigration and that the lapse was significant. “Are you saying I’m dumb?” Klobuchar asked Buttigieg. “Are you mocking me here Pete?” It got a little chaotic:

Klobuchar looking at Buttigieg like he’s one of her employees. pic.twitter.com/xau8TW9AEf — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) February 20, 2020

Sanders calls climate change a “moral issue” in response to question on fracking ban

Moderator Chuck Todd asked Sanders over a report that Pennsylvania union leaders believe he could lose the state if he’s the nominee over his fracking ban. Sanders replied, “What I tell these workers is that the scientists are telling us that if we don’t act incredibly boldly within the next six, seven years, there will be irreparable damage done not just in Nevada, not just to Vermont or Massachusetts, but to the entire world.” He added, “This is a moral issue my friends,” and cited the job creation of the Green New Deal.

Pete Buttigieg then stated that the real deadline for climate action was not 2050 or 2040, but 2020, and repeated his call that the two apparent frontrunners, Bernie and Bloomberg, were too divisive.

“Mayor Bloomberg: Should you exist?”

After Chuck Todd pressed Sanders on a tweet stating that billionaires should not exist, the moderator asked Bloomberg the aforementioned existential question. He answered in the affirmative, saying that he earned his fortune. Sanders later replied that Bloomberg’s workers “played a role” in his wealth creation as well.

Bloomberg and Bernie continue to go at it

After Lester Holt asked Sanders about a poll in which those surveyed were hesitant about democratic socialism, Sanders answered by stating that he was leading the field in the very same poll. The conversation quickly devolved into Bloomberg asking why Sanders, the leading democratic socialist in the country, has three houses.

“I work in Washington, house one,” Sanders replied. “Live in Burlington, house two. Like thousands of other Vermonters, I have a summer camp. Which tax haven is your home?”

Bloomberg targets Sanders: "What a wonderful country we have. The best known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses. What did I miss here?"#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/txzscDN6lF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 20, 2020

Pete and Amy, round two

After Klobuchar reiterated the importance of DACA recipients and called for comprehensive immigration reform, Pete Buttigieg called out pieces of her record on immigration, including her approval of Trump’s Homeland Security nominees, and her vote to make English the official language. “Do you know the message that sends?” he asked.

“I wish everyone was as perfect as you Pete,” Klobuchar responded. She claimed that his record did not hold up to hers, and that he had only “memorized talking points” up to this point.

An important process question

After Chuck Todd asked the candidates if the Democrat with a plurality of delegates entering the convention should become the nominee automatically, all candidates except Sanders said no. The Vermont senator — who is most likely to get a plurality of delegates — said yes.

this may be the long-term lasting moment of this debate tbh https://t.co/rrG8MubJYF — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) February 20, 2020

Protestors disrupt Biden’s closing statement

Biden gets interrupted by hecklers pic.twitter.com/CZUFjkdnez — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 20, 2020