Nevada Results 2020: Live Updates

Voting is underway in the nation’s third early-state contest for the Democratic presidential candidates. Thanks to “early caucusing” — which offered ranked choice voting to Nevada caucus-goers — more than 75,000 Democrats in the state have already voted going into Saturday’s live caucuses. How well the Democratic organizers and volunteers in the state manage the turnout, the integration of the early votes, and the count itself remains to be seen, but the pressure is on after the still-unresolved result-reporting process in Iowa. We’ll be tracking any problems, as well as how the candidates stack up as the results come in, via live updates below.

Sanders doing well with Latinos

Sanders lead in #NVCaucus initial preference also driven by non-white caucus goers, particularly Nevada Latinos... pic.twitter.com/Ul0aJ5fRUw — Kabir Khanna (@kabir_here) February 22, 2020

One possible reason:

At Cashman Middle School off the strip, Spanish-speaking Latino voters were asked why they supported Bernie and they said “Honestly, he’s the only one we see on TV and in Spanish ads.”



I’m a broken record on Latino investment, but it’s important. Speak to voters where they are. — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) February 22, 2020

Call volume troubles

She’s gotten a busy signal three times and now is asking the other volunteers here what to do. Another site lead tells me they’ve been getting a busy signal for like an hour too. — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) February 22, 2020

This also happened in Iowa, where the Party’s call center was overwhelmed. It’s not yet clear if is a widespread problem in Nevada too, but in this case, the volunteers were eventually instructed to text in their numbers instead:

Final update on this: The site lead instructed all her precinct chairs just to text the picture of their results in instead, since they were having trouble getting through to the hotline. — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) February 22, 2020

“We’ve been prepared all along for a high influx of results as caucuses wrap up,” Nevada Dems spokesperson Molly Forgey has assured the Washington Post, “and we’re working diligently to accommodate and continue processing the high volume of incoming results from precinct chairs.”

Culinary workers go for Sanders

A lot has been made about the way the leaders of the powerful Culinary Union pushed back on Bernie Sanders, his supporters, and Medicare for All ahead of the caucuses. The workers, on the other hand:

Damn: Now looks like Bernie has won caucuses at Bellagio, Mandalay, Park MFM, Rio, and Wynn, tied at Harrah’s and lost Paris. He is the Culinary workers’ candidate! — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 22, 2020

One thing I'll say for the Nevada caucuses: it's really cool to see hotel and casino staff lining up to caucus at locations on the Las Vegas strip during the work day. These voters might not have otherwise had the chance to choose a candidate due to their work schedules. — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) February 22, 2020

No dice

In Iowa, they break caucus-site ties with coin tosses. In Nevada, they hit the deck:

Nevada breaks ties by drawing cards. A Bernie-Pete tie led to Bernie drawing a 2 and Pete drawing a 3. Pete wins it.



Your democracy at work. https://t.co/khqOrMB9TM — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 22, 2020

Half of the 4 precincts I chaired this morning were determined by cards. Both were small precincts only awarding 1 delegate. #NVCaucus



1 to Pete

1 to Warren pic.twitter.com/P4MydINNfJ — R. Armstrong (@RossEArmstrong) February 22, 2020

Don’t expect much of a debate boost for Warren

Intelligencer’s Gabriel Debenedetti highlights a precinct where Elizabeth Warren only pulled 10 percent of the vote:

pretty perfect illustration of how Warren’s debate bump is likely real, but of limited impact in Nevada. We’ll see about SC and Super Tuesday, which come only after another debate next week... https://t.co/rk32klq5Tx — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) February 22, 2020

Nevada Democratic Party insists there is no volunteer shortage

Earlier Saturday, there were reports that campaign workers were being asked to help run caucus sites, raising concern that there was a shortage of volunteers. The Nevada Democratic Party has since dismissed those fears:

To correct the record, there is no volunteer shortage in NV. We have an average of 8 volunteers per caucus site, so roughly 2000+ across the state.



Also, it's common for campaign volunteers to help with running precincts on Caucus Day. This happened here in both 2016 & 2008. — Molly Forgey (@MBForgey) February 22, 2020

NEW on volunteer turnout: Per party, their reports are showing an average of eight volunteers showed up to each caucus site, or about 2,000 volunteers across the state. And as of a half hour ago, more than 1,000 volunteers had already logged into the caucus calculator. — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) February 22, 2020

Signs of a big Bernie win

In addition to leading all of the polls in the state by a comfortable margin heading into Saturday, there have been more indications that Senator Bernie Sanders will perform well in Nevada. For one, the entrance polls, as the New York Times’ Nate Cohn explained in Twitter thread:

Well, you know all the caveats about early entrance polls. But if they’re anything in the ballpark, then not only is Sanders en route to a decisive victory, but he’d have a very good chance to win a clear majority of delegates at stake …

If the result was anything like [these polls], the key is that Sanders could claim an outright majority of the vote (and therefore delegates) among qualifying candidates over 15 percent statewide or by congressional district, and there isn’t even a guarantee that other candidates will always breach the 15 percent.

Second, there is some anecdotal evidence that Culinary Union workers are not as concerned about Medicare for All as the union’s leaders have been.

I encountered this as well. https://t.co/RorQj8wLw2 — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) February 22, 2020

What counts in the count?

Intelligencer’s Ed Kilgore, in his preview of the caucuses, explained that the Nevada Democratic Party will do things a little differently than its Iowa counterpart did:

As in Iowa, the state party and the media will report three things: first-alignment raw numbers, second-alignment raw numbers, and perhaps some estimate of national delegates won (these won’t actually be selected until later in the process). Unlike in Iowa, the custom in Nevada is to treat the first-alignment raw-vote leader as the winner.

This post will be continuously updated throughout.