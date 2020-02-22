Nevada Results 2020: Live Updates

Voting is underway in the nation’s third early-state contest for the Democratic presidential candidates. Thanks to “early caucusing” — which offered ranked choice voting to Nevada caucusgoers — more than 75,000 Democrats in the state have already voted going into Saturday’s live caucuses. How well the Democratic organizers and volunteers in the state manage the turnout, integration of the early votes, and the count itself remains unknown, but the pressure is on after the ongoing debacle that was the Iowa caucus process. We’ll be tracking that, as well as how the candidates perform and respond as the results come in, with live updates below.
On hold at one precinct
This also happened in Iowa, where the Party’s call center was overwhelmed. It’s not yet clear if this is a widespread problem in Nevada too:
Culinary workers go for Sanders
A lot has been made about the way the leaders of the powerful Culinary Union pushed back on Bernie Sanders, his supporters, and Medicare for All ahead of the caucuses. The workers, on the other hand:
No dice
In Iowa, they break caucus-site ties with coin tosses. In Nevada, they hit the deck:
Sanders doing well with Latinos
Don’t expect much of a debate boost for Warren
Intelligencer’s Gabriel Debenedetti highlights a precinct where Elizabeth Warren only pulled 10 percent of the vote:
Nevada Democratic Party insists there is no volunteer shortage
Earlier Saturday, there were reports that campaign workers were being asked to help run caucus sites, raising concern that there was a shortage of volunteers. The Nevada Democratic Party has since dismissed those fears:
Signs of a big Bernie win
In addition to leading all of the polls in the state by a comfortable margin heading into Saturday, there have been more indications that Senator Bernie Sanders will perform well in Nevada. For one, the entrance polls, as the New York Times’ Nate Cohn explained in Twitter thread:
Well, you know all the caveats about early entrance polls. But if they’re anything in the ballpark, then not only is Sanders en route to a decisive victory, but he’d have a very good chance to win a clear majority of delegates at stake …
If the result was anything like [these polls], the key is that Sanders could claim an outright majority of the vote (and therefore delegates) among qualifying candidates over 15 percent statewide or by congressional district, and there isn’t even a guarantee that other candidates will always breach the 15 percent.
Second, there is some anecdotal evidence that Culinary Union workers are not as concerned about Medicare for All as the union’s leaders have been.
What counts in the count?
Intelligencer’s Ed Kilgore, in his preview of the caucuses, explained that the Nevada Democratic Party will do things a little differently than its Iowa counterpart did:
As in Iowa, the state party and the media will report three things: first-alignment raw numbers, second-alignment raw numbers, and perhaps some estimate of national delegates won (these won’t actually be selected until later in the process). Unlike in Iowa, the custom in Nevada is to treat the first-alignment raw-vote leader as the winner.
This post will be continuously updated throughout.