New Hampshire Results 2020: Live Updates

After chaos and frustration dominated the news cycle surrounding the Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire has blessed the electoral schedule with a simple and restorative primary. As some candidates vie to establish true front-runner status, others hope to do well enough to hang on — but two candidates have already dropped out following their poor showings. See below for everything you need to know about the primary so far.

Who’s winning in the precincts reporting thus far

With 64 percent of precincts reporting around 10:03 p.m., Sanders leads the field:

Bernie Sanders — 26.4 percent — 49,017 votes Pete Buttigieg — 23.9 percent —44,291 votes Amy Klobuchar — 20 percent — 37,175 votes Elizabeth Warren — 9.4 percent — 17,361 votes Joe Biden — 8.5 percent — 15,695 votes

Amy Klobuchar is overperforming

Reports that Amy Klobuchar was gaining momentum in New Hampshire on the heels of a fifth-place Iowa finish have turned out to be based in reality. The Minnesota senator is poised for a top-three finish, though polling averages suggested she would end up with support in the single digits.

With caveats that this is early, 👀 for now. The first precinct of Concord, 1400 votes, has Klobuchar way ahead with 32%. The first precinct of Dover, with 1500 votes, has Sanders way ahead (with 42%) & Klobuchar second (20%). — Taniel (@Taniel) February 12, 2020

Responding to her strong performance in New Hampshire, the Minnesota senator is reportedly expanding its staff in Super Tuesday states.

But it’s not looking good for Biden or Warren

I'm not even sure Biden or Warren will break 10% in NH. It's one thing to finish 4th/5th, but it's another thing entirely to finish this far back. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) February 12, 2020

BREAKING: Biden and Warren will not meet the threshold to receive any delegates in the New Hampshire — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 12, 2020

The earliest projection for Sanders is in

Dave Wasserman, editor at the non-partisan Cook Political Report, was the first observer to call the race in favor of Sanders, at 9:16 p.m. Although less than 50 percent of results were in, Wasserman also projected that Klobuchar would hold on to her finish in third, and Buttigieg would hang on for second.

Yang is suspending his campaign

Andrew Yang: “Though thousands of voters came out for our campaign tonight, tonight is not the outcome we fought so hard to achieve. It’s bitterly disappointing for many of us but it shouldn’t be.” https://t.co/lo7gpmD4Oi pic.twitter.com/u1NlQYwYdF — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 12, 2020

Et tu, Bennet?

BREAKING: Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet ended his long-shot presidential bid Tuesday https://t.co/Ar3s5sPAX9 pic.twitter.com/tosl70QplA — Bloomberg (@business) February 12, 2020

And Trump has won New Hampshire in the GOP Primary

With 84.34 percent of the vote as of a little after 8 p.m., the primary has been called in favor of the president; Bill Weld is trailing in second, with a little less than 10 points.

How does the delegate math work

New Hampshire has 24 delegates that will be allocated proportionally according to the popular vote — though candidates need to clear 15 percent support to be eligible. According to MSNBC, around 9:30 p.m. the breakdown looks to be seven delegates for Sanders, six for Buttigieg, and six for Klobuchar, with five delegates still left to allocate.

Lots of late decisions among New Hampshire Democrats

According to exit polling, almost half of primary voters had not decided upon their candidate until this week — which could be good for Democrats like Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who had strong showings in Iowa and last Friday’s debate.

A snapshot of expectations before votes come in

Polling aggregates show that Sanders leads the field with 26 percent support in New Hampshire and Pete Buttigieg in a close second with 23 percent. Data for Progress, the think tank that came closest to the actual results in Iowa, shows Sanders in the lead with 28 percent support followed by Buttigieg at 26 percent. And the dreaded New York Times’ needle predicts a Sanders win by six points.

Current Economist polling aggregate for New Hampshire:



Sanders: 26%

Buttigieg: 23

Biden: 14

Warren: 13

Klobuchar: 8

Yang: 3

Gabbard: 3

Steyer: 2 https://t.co/KiGNgq0WKV — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) February 11, 2020