New Hampshire Results 2020: Live Updates

Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

After chaos and frustration dominated the news cycle surrounding the Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire has blessed the electoral schedule with a simple and restorative primary: The candidate who wins the most votes takes the Granite State’s delegates. Polls close around 7 p.m. on Monday, with some cities casting votes for another hour; results will trickle in after 8 p.m., though New Hampshire secretary of state Bill Gardner said that an official call could be made as early as 9:30 p.m. As some candidates vie to establish true front-runner status and others hope to score high enough in the race to hang on, see below everything you need to know about the primary, which will have the first official results of the Democratic contest so far.

Who’s winning in the precincts reporting thus far

With 14 percent of the vote in around 8:24 p.m., Sanders leads the field:

Bernie Sanders — 29 percent — 10,467 votes Pete Buttigieg — 22.5 percent — 8,136 votes Amy Klobuchar — 19.5 percent — 7,062 votes Elizabeth Warren — 11.7 percent — 4,240 votes Joe Biden — 7.9 percent — 2,845 votes

Amy Klobuchar is overperforming

Reports that Amy Klobuchar was gaining momentum in New Hampshire on the heels of a fifth-place Iowa finish have turned out to be based in reality. The Minnesota senator is poised for a top-three finish, though polling averages suggested she would end up with support in the single digits.

With caveats that this is early, 👀 for now. The first precinct of Concord, 1400 votes, has Klobuchar way ahead with 32%. The first precinct of Dover, with 1500 votes, has Sanders way ahead (with 42%) & Klobuchar second (20%). — Taniel (@Taniel) February 12, 2020

Klobuchar has also won in the Republican-leaning district of Candia, besting Sanders and Buttigieg by around 30 votes.Meanwhile, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are having catastrophic evenings so far.

I'm not even sure Biden or Warren will break 10% in NH. It's one thing to finish 4th/5th, but it's another thing entirely to finish this far back. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) February 12, 2020

While other precincts show Sanders in the lead, though just barely in Keene. Buttigieg, meanwhile, appears to lead in Moultonborough, where around 1,000 voted, and is leading the field in Hanover.

First Keene, NH precinct to report (site of huge Sanders rally the other night):



Sanders 34.3%

Buttigieg 22.2%

Klobuchar 18.5%

Warren 11.8%

Biden 5.9%



At this rate I'm not sure Warren & Biden are going to finish in double digits %, we'll see. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) February 12, 2020

Thornton, NH (rural north, 69%-30% Sanders in 2016):



Sanders 23.4%

Buttigieg 23.0%

Klobuchar 21.8%

Biden 10.6%

Warren 7.3%



There is some *major* separation between the top three and Warren/Biden so far. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) February 12, 2020

Yang is reportedly dropping out

The outsider candidate, whose currently fielding around 2.8 percent of the vote in New Hampshire — which is less than Tom Steyer — will give an update on his campaign at 8:15 p.m.

BREAKING: Andrew Yang is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race for White House. “The decision was pretty clear,” Yang’s campaign manager tells me. “It doesn't feel honest to keep taking money and enthusiasm from our supporters, but also from the Democratic Party." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 12, 2020

And Trump has won New Hampshire in the GOP Primary

With 84.34 percent of the vote as of a little after 8 p.m., the primary has been called in favor of the president; Bill Weld is trailing in second, with a little less than 10 points.

Lots of late decisions among New Hampshire Democrats

According to exit polling, almost half of primary voters had not decided upon their candidate until this week — which could be good for Democrats like Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who had strong showings in Iowa and last Friday’s debate.

Lots of late-breaking voters in New Hampshire:



Preliminary @CNN exit polls show nearly *half* say they decided on their vote just in the last few days.



That's almost double the 25% who did so in the 2016 primary, and, in early data, the highest in exit polling back to 2000. — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 11, 2020

A snapshot of expectations before votes come in

Polling aggregates show that Sanders leads the field with 26 percent support in New Hampshire and Pete Buttigieg in a close second with 23 percent. Data for Progress, the think tank that came closest to the actual results in Iowa, shows Sanders in the lead with 28 percent support followed by Buttigieg at 26 percent. And the dreaded New York Times’ needle predicts a Sanders win by six points.

Current Economist polling aggregate for New Hampshire:



Sanders: 26%

Buttigieg: 23

Biden: 14

Warren: 13

Klobuchar: 8

Yang: 3

Gabbard: 3

Steyer: 2 https://t.co/KiGNgq0WKV — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) February 11, 2020