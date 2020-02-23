Iranians, some wearing protective masks, wait to cross a street in the capital Tehran on February 22, 2020. Photo: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

On Friday, the head of the World Health Organization offered a stark warning about the chances of containing the global spread of the novel coronavirus amid ominous new outbreaks of the disease outside of China. “The window of opportunity is still there, but our window of opportunity is narrowing,” explained WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. By Sunday, it seemed clear that window may have already closed.

Authorities are now struggling to contain outbreaks in several countries. In South Korea, 602 cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus have been confirmed, resulting in six deaths — the largest known outbreak outside of China. On Sunday, President Moon Jae-in instituted the highest possible alert level over the virus, giving the government new power to contain the outbreak, including locking down cities if necessary.

The outbreak in Iran may be even worse. Since last Tuesday, the government has reported 43 confirmed cases and 8 deaths — the highest death toll outside of China. But there is much reason to believe the real size of the outbreak is much larger and that Iran’s regime not only mismanaged its response, but also hid the escalating crisis from both Iranians and the world. On Sunday, Turkey and Pakistan closed their borders with the country, and Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq imposed new travel restrictions.

In Italy, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surged to 132, with two reported deaths, and 50,000 people are now living under lockdown in ten towns in the Lombardy region. Twenty-five cases have been confirmed in Veneto, including two in Venice, where 20,000 people attended the city’s annual Carnival event on Sunday morning. Officials have since canceled the two remaining days of the celebration. In Milan, the mayor has closed all schools starting Monday, and some Fashion Week events on Sunday have been canceled.