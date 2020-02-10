Photos: Life Under the Coronavirus Lockdown in Wuhan

Bloomberg staffers might have a taste for mid-range sushi, but his campaign is not exactly pinching pennies when it comes to meals. Despite only having launched in late November, the campaign has already spent about $310,000 on food. Most of that went to office catering services, but one notable line item was more than $10,000 to Air Culinaire, an in-flight catering service for private jets. Options for travelers out of New York range from a seared wagyu steak with foie gras, morels and potato hash to sous-vide black chicken thighs with green onion salad, beetroot puree, jasmine tea-infused rice and sesame dressing. Each menu also features extensive options from Petrossian Caviar, Air Culinaire’s “caviar partner”.





The other self-funding billionaire in the race, Steyer, spent more than half a million dollars on food and beverages. Much of that spending went to catering and restaurants, but there were also some notable expenditures:





• $14,474 on fruit delivery

• $23,562 on a premium “third wave” office coffee service, and

• $31,428 on delivery apps, including $20,731 just on the grocery delivery service Instacart



