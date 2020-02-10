Photos: Life Under the Coronavirus Lockdown in Wuhan

A woman wearing a protective mask walks in the street on January 31, 2020 in Wuhan.
Photo: Stringer/Getty Images
The 2019nC0V coronavirus has infected 29,000 and killed more than 800 people in and around the city of Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province, but life goes on under quarantine for the more than 11 million residents of the metropolis. No one knows when the lockdown will end; until that day arrives, Wuhan residents continue to mostly remain inside their homes. Below are some images of what it has been like when they venture out, as well as scenes from a few of the places where coronavirus patients have been isolated.
A Wuhan resident rests at a seat within a public sculpture on February 8.
Photo: Getty Images
A woman wears a protective mask while exercising on January 27.
Photo: Getty Images
A masked man rides a bicycle across the Yangtze River Bridge on January 31.
Photo: Stringer/Getty Images
An aerial view of an empty flyover in Wuhan on February 7.
Photo: Stringer/Getty Images
A man browsing what’s left of the vegetables in a market on January 23.
Photo: Wang He/Getty Images
A worker disinfects the doors in a hotel accommodating isolated people in Wuhan on February 3.
Photo: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Workers in Wuhan carry vegetables from a truck at a hospital on February 10.
Photo: Getty Images
Three vendors play cards while wearing protective masks in an alley on January 31.
Photo: Stringer/Getty Images
Workers continue to prepare beds at Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center on February 4.
Photo: Stringer/Getty Images
A patient walks inside the Wuhan International Convention and Exhibition Center’s “Fangcang Hospital” on February 5 after it was opened to receive coronavirus patients with mild pneumonia.
Photo: Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
A man drags a handcart across a road in Wuhan on February 5.
Photo: Stringer/Getty Images
Trump with new words about pre-existing conditions protections: “It’s a part of our society right now, nobody’s going to change it. If a law is overturned, that’s OK, because the new law’s going to have it in.” (Republicans’ proposed laws have reduced Obamacare’s protections.)
Before they were fired, Gordon Sondland & Lt. Col. Vindman were quietly planning their own exits. Officials told Trump this was likely, & advised him to just let them leave on their own to spare himself the criticism of firing witnesses, but Trump disregarded that advice.
What it was like in the IDP call center during Monday’s shitshow
Those inside the boiler room knew something had gone wrong. About 60 people were staffing phones, but the incoming calls had reached an avalanche by 9 p.m. It didn’t subside until hours later. “It was hell,” said one volunteer.
The volunteers were getting complaints and pranks, including some from supporters of Republican President Donald Trump. Other callers tried to report fake results after the ID and PIN numbers from some precincts were posted in photos on Twitter. Many more callers were journalists seeking information. …
“One call would be someone screaming at me that CNN was screaming about the results,” said a different volunteer. “And then the next call would be somebody actually calling in the results. Or journalists were phone banking the phone bank. So we couldn’t talk to precinct captains because CNN was having their entire staff f—ing phone bank us.”
President Donald Trump turned a Philadelphia fourth grader into a poster child for the school-choice movement Tuesday when he told the nation that thousands of students were “trapped in failing government schools” and announced that the girl was at last getting a scholarship to attend the school of her choice.
But Janiyah Davis already attends one of the city’s most sought-after charter schools, The Inquirer has learned. In September, months before she was an honored guest at Trump’s State of the Union address, she entered Math, Science and Technology Community Charter School III.
MaST III opened in the fall in a gleaming facility on the site of the former Crown Cork & Seal headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia, part of a charter network so popular that the school received 6,500 applications for 100 seats next year. Like all charters, it’s independently run but funded by taxpayers — meaning that Janiyah and the other 900 students at the school do not pay tuition.
Scrambling to salvage his presidential campaign, Joe Biden escalated his criticism of Pete Buttigieg on Saturday, mocking Buttigieg’s experience as a small city mayor and warning that he would struggle without the support of black voters who are the backbone of the Democratic Party.
At a campaign event in New Hampshire, as well as in a new online ad, Biden was biting in his critique of Buttigieg’s relatively thin resume. The 38-year-old is a military veteran who spent eight years as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a city of about 100,000 people.