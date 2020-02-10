Photos: Life Under the Coronavirus Lockdown in Wuhan

What it was like in the IDP call center during Monday’s shitshow

Those inside the boiler room knew something had gone wrong. About 60 people were staffing phones, but the incoming calls had reached an avalanche by 9 p.m. It didn’t subside until hours later. “It was hell,” said one volunteer.





The volunteers were getting complaints and pranks, including some from supporters of Republican President Donald Trump. Other callers tried to report fake results after the ID and PIN numbers from some precincts were posted in photos on Twitter. Many more callers were journalists seeking information. …





“One call would be someone screaming at me that CNN was screaming about the results,” said a different volunteer. “And then the next call would be somebody actually calling in the results. Or journalists were phone banking the phone bank. So we couldn’t talk to precinct captains because CNN was having their entire staff f—ing phone bank us.”