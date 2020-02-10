gallery

Photos: Life Under the Coronavirus Lockdown in Wuhan

By
A woman wearing a protective mask walks in the street on January 31, 2020 in Wuhan. Photo: Stringer/Getty Images

The 2019nC0V coronavirus has infected 29,000 and killed more than 800 people in and around the city of Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province, but life goes on under quarantine for the more than 11 million residents of the metropolis. No one knows when the lockdown will end; until that day arrives, Wuhan residents continue to mostly remain inside their homes. Below are some images of what it has been like when they venture out, as well as scenes from a few of the places where coronavirus patients have been isolated.

A Wuhan resident rests at a seat within a public sculpture on February 8. Photo: Getty Images
A woman wears a protective mask while exercising on January 27. Photo: Getty Images
A masked man rides a bicycle across the Yangtze River Bridge on January 31. Photo: Stringer/Getty Images
An aerial view of an empty flyover in Wuhan on February 7. Photo: Stringer/Getty Images
A man browsing what’s left of the vegetables in a market on January 23. Photo: Wang He/Getty Images
A worker disinfects the doors in a hotel accommodating isolated people in Wuhan on February 3. Photo: Feature China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Workers in Wuhan carry vegetables from a truck at a hospital on February 10. Photo: Getty Images
Three vendors play cards while wearing protective masks in an alley on January 31. Photo: Stringer/Getty Images
Workers continue to prepare beds at Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center on February 4. Photo: Stringer/Getty Images
A patient walks inside the Wuhan International Convention and Exhibition Center’s “Fangcang Hospital” on February 5 after it was opened to receive coronavirus patients with mild pneumonia. Photo: Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
A man drags a handcart across a road in Wuhan on February 5. Photo: Stringer/Getty Images

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Photos: Life Under the Coronavirus Lockdown in Wuhan