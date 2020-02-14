How Well Do You Know This Infamous Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube Video?

You might know Sonic and his main pals, Tails and Knuckles, but the Sonic franchise — through dozens of games, TV shows, and comic books — has a sprawling cast of characters. Anthropomorphic animals and robots and aliens come together to form a rich tapestry and never-ending saga. All over the web you can find fan art, and debates and tributes to these characters.
But one fan tribute rises above the rest as the most disconcerting and funniest Sonic tribute I’ve ever seen. Those unlucky enough to know me well will eventually receive a link to this video. Years ago, a YouTube user named Guptill89 uploaded a video extolling the virtues of “the Top 10 Hottest Female Sonic Characters.” The video is something to behold: an enthusiastic, medium-creepy, clumsily written roundup of the extended Sonic universe’s most crushable babes. Every line of it will make you want to shrivel up into a husk and disappear from this reality. I cannot get enough of this video.
“Since Valentine’s Day is around the corner, I’ve been inspired to make a top-ten list of the most beautiful female Sonic characters,” our narrator informs us. How fitting then, that we should revisit this video on Valentine’s Day 2020, when the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie lands in theaters.
You can watch the video below. Or, if you’re already familiar, you can skip to the quiz that follows. Can you match the cringeworthy description to the corresponding Sonic character? Good luck!
Which Sonic Character Is This About?
Can you match each description from Guptill89's harrowing, classic "Top 10 Hottest Female Sonic Characters" video to the correct character? Let's find out!
Yes! It's Sonic the Hedgehog!
This was a gimme! How did you get this wrong?
Yes It's Cosmo! From Sonic X!
Get out of here!!! It's obviously Cosmo!
We stan creatures who are the size of an average human mother!
I can't believe you chose a character who is clearly NOT the size of an average human mother.
Why, it's Amy Rose, of course!
ROFLMAO I can't believe it. This character does NOT have three big, smooth arcs of hair sticking out of their forehead.
Yep! She hardly does a thing (except for defeating a god).
No way! Also if you guessed Sonica, I just made that up.
Yes! Can't top that mauve hair!
Two of these answers were obviously fake and the third is a dude. How'd you whiff this one?
Hell yeah, it's Wave!
Wrong! Just incredibly wrong. I'm embarrassed for you.
420 Blaze the Cat it.
Again, process of elimination would've shown you the way here.
And hair, you say???
Please brush up on your cascading quills.
Yes!! We respect anyone who is like a mother to Tails.
Wrong!! This character is not a mother to tails.
Correct! It's Rouge! The face that launched a thousand ships.
