How Well Do You Know This Infamous Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube Video?

The Sonic Internet Sonic the Hedgehog is roughly as old as the World Wide Web. This week, we're looking at the countless memes, in-jokes, fandom controversies, and assorted oddities that surround the series. Photo: TMS Entertainment

You might know Sonic and his main pals, Tails and Knuckles, but the Sonic franchise — through dozens of games, TV shows, and comic books — has a sprawling cast of characters. Anthropomorphic animals and robots and aliens come together to form a rich tapestry and never-ending saga. All over the web you can find fan art, and debates and tributes to these characters.

But one fan tribute rises above the rest as the most disconcerting and funniest Sonic tribute I’ve ever seen. Those unlucky enough to know me well will eventually receive a link to this video. Years ago, a YouTube user named Guptill89 uploaded a video extolling the virtues of “the Top 10 Hottest Female Sonic Characters.” The video is something to behold: an enthusiastic, medium-creepy, clumsily written roundup of the extended Sonic universe’s most crushable babes. Every line of it will make you want to shrivel up into a husk and disappear from this reality. I cannot get enough of this video.

“Since Valentine’s Day is around the corner, I’ve been inspired to make a top-ten list of the most beautiful female Sonic characters,” our narrator informs us. How fitting then, that we should revisit this video on Valentine’s Day 2020, when the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie lands in theaters.

You can watch the video below. Or, if you’re already familiar, you can skip to the quiz that follows. Can you match the cringeworthy description to the corresponding Sonic character? Good luck!

Which Sonic Character Is This About? Can you match each description from Guptill89's harrowing, classic "Top 10 Hottest Female Sonic Characters" video to the correct character? Let's find out! “One of the greatest and most attractive characters ever thought up.” Knuckles Sonic Tails Wario Yes! It's Sonic the Hedgehog! This was a gimme! How did you get this wrong? “She becomes Miles ‘Tails’ Prower’s sweetheart — something Tails needed for a long while.” Blaze the Cat Jet the Hawk Cosmo Shadow the Hedgehog Yes It's Cosmo! From Sonic X! Get out of here!!! It's obviously Cosmo! “She’s attractive and is the size of an average human mother.” Vanilla the Rabbit Julie-Su the Echidna Silver the Hedgehog Nack the Weasel We stan creatures who are the size of an average human mother! I can't believe you chose a character who is clearly NOT the size of an average human mother. "Two things that make her attractive are: the fact that she wears a dress — and when have you seen three big, very smooth arcs of hair sticking out of a person's forehead?" Metal Sonic Cream the Rabbit Amy Rose Rouge the Bat Why, it's Amy Rose, of course! ROFLMAO I can't believe it. This character does NOT have three big, smooth arcs of hair sticking out of their forehead. “She’s yet another character who hardly does a thing, except beg her father to stop being so greedy. She also traps herself inside the Master Emerald so that the water god Chaos doesn’t rain terror upon the land.” Amy Rose Tikal the Echidna Sonica (female Sonic) Storm the Albatross Yep! She hardly does a thing (except for defeating a god). No way! Also if you guessed Sonica, I just made that up. “Next to Princess Sally, she looks more humanoid than the other characters. Who can top someone who has long mauve hair?” Chief Pachacamac Mina Mongoose Pingas Nipples the Enchilada Yes! Can't top that mauve hair! Two of these answers were obviously fake and the third is a dude. How'd you whiff this one? “With two very long feathers extending from her head to her calves and droopy eyes, _____ will rock your socks.” Scourge the Hedgehog Tikal the Echidna Toad Wave the Swallow Hell yeah, it's Wave! Wrong! Just incredibly wrong. I'm embarrassed for you. “What really lands ____ at the number-four spot is: Her attitude is apparently different than the other females.” Doctor Eggman Princess Peach Blaze the Cat Doctor Robotnik 420 Blaze the Cat it. Again, process of elimination would've shown you the way here. “What’s better than a female with cascading quills? How about a female with cascading quills and hair?” Julie-Su the Echidna Master Chief Charmy Bee Amy Rose And hair, you say??? Please brush up on your cascading quills. “She’s the heir to the throne, Sonic’s first official romance, the only character that used to not wear clothes, brave and athletic, the most humanoid character, and is like a mother to Tails.” Kristina Nintendo Omochao Princess Sally Acorn Hershey the Cat Yes!! We respect anyone who is like a mother to Tails. Wrong!! This character is not a mother to tails. “Who wouldn’t want to fly across the landscape, be as strong as Shawn Johnson, and flirt with any male anytime anywhere?” Rogue the Rat Fiona Fox Rouge the Bat Jughead Correct! It's Rouge! The face that launched a thousand ships. C'mon, how did you not know it was Rouge?