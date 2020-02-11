Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

The father of a former Sarah Lawrence undergrad was arrested and indicted on Tuesday on charges related to targeting his daughter’s college friends and indoctrinating them into a cult. He faces exploitation, forced labor, sex trafficking, and other charges, according to the New York Times.

Lawrence V. Ray moved into his daughter’s dorm in 2010, after being released from prison, where he’d been serving time for fraud. There, as outlined in an article that ran in New York Magazine, he allegedly established a cult among her roommates. (The article, which ran in April, prompted the investigation into Ray, officials said.)

In the New York article, several former classmates of Ray’s daughter, Talia, recall him moving into her shared two-story house on campus in September of 2010, and gradually insinuating himself into her roommates’ lives — often by insisting that they were emotionally fragile or at risk of suicide. At the end of that school year, Talia and four of her friends moved into an apartment in Manhattan with Ray; another young woman, the sister of one of the students, moved in a few months later. There, Ray reportedly began to expose them to intensive “therapy sessions,” forcing them to reveal childhood traumas, and extracting false confessions from them when they failed to reveal any deep, personal truths.

One of the students who moved in with Ray says he would subject the young people who lived with him to humiliating punishments for small “infractions,” like accidentally throwing out his checkbooks, and that he instructed some of them to have sex while he watched, sometimes joining in himself. Others interviewed say they witnessed or experienced physical abuse. (Ray, Talia, and two of the young women who lived with him denied “almost every assertion” in the article through a lawyer.)

In the indictment, Ray is accused of subjecting his victims to fake “therapy sessions” in order to learn “intimate details about their private lives, vulnerabilities and mental health struggles,” inflicting brutal punishments on them, and laundering about $1 million from them, ABC reports. (According to New York, Ray would regularly insist that his young roommates had “either stolen things from him or ruined things of value and therefore owed him money,” charging them up to tens of thousands of dollars in restitution.) The indictment also alleges that the 60-year-old “subjected his victims to sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse.”

The extortion charges stem from Ray’s alleged practice of extracting false confessions from at least seven of his victims, using a range of tactics including sleep deprivation and sexual humiliation. He is expected to appear in Manhattan’s federal court later on Tuesday.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.