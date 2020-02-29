South Carolina 2020 Results: Joe Biden Wins

South Carolina’s big day. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

South Carolina voters have handed a clear victory to former Vice-President Joe Biden. As soon as the polls closed at 7 p.m., news outlets began calling the race in favor of Biden based on exit polling data showing him with a large advantage. He had led every poll in the state for months — thanks in large part to his strength among black voters — and the victory will boost his chances of staying close with the Democratic frontrunner, Bernie Sanders, when 14 states go to the polls on Super Tuesday this week. We’re tracking the results as they come in, as well as commentary and analysis, via live updates below.

Outlets are already calling it

The apparent win not only keeps Biden competitive entering Super Tuesday, it’s also his first-ever win in a presidential primary in three bids at the White House. With about 81 percent of precincts reporting, Biden leads with 49.1 percent of the vote, followed by Sanders with 19.6 percent, and Tom Steyer with 11.5 percent. No other candidate has made it out of single digits yet.

ABC News projects that Joe Biden wins South Carolina. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 1, 2020

Decision Desk HQ projects @JoeBiden will win the #SCPrimary

We will be updating delegate projections throughout the course of the night.

Full results here: https://t.co/AOgwtoMxNF pic.twitter.com/qE1eVZbQ60 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 1, 2020

Though as New York Times needle-master Nate Cohn notes, it might not be as much as a runaway as expected: “Looking at the 10 precincts with both election day and early votes, it seems to me that Sanders is definitely faring much better on Election Day — perhaps 15 points so far. So that will cut down on Biden’s huge, 38 point lead as we start seeing more Election Day vote.”

Exit polls point to a big night for Biden

The former vice-president’s focus on the Palmetto State looks like it’s about to pay off, as his campaign appears to be resonating with older, African-American, and more conservative Democrats — all demographics friendly to Biden. According to exit poll analysis provided by the Washington Post, Biden won 44 percent of voters of 65, 43 percent of black voters, and 38 percent of voters who attend religious services weekly. According to NBC News, 60 percent of black Democrats voted for Biden, far out-pacing the next-closest candidate, Bernie Sanders, who won 17 percent. Over half of those who turned out were African-American.

Biden ran about even with Sanders among white S.C. voters according to preliminary exit polling, but black voters favored Biden by about 3-to-1. See more results --> https://t.co/0lhEJYDVEO pic.twitter.com/xmjm0r6EGV — Scott Clement (@sfcpoll) March 1, 2020

Voters/caucus participants under 45 years old, per exit polls:



IA: 45%

NH: 35%

NV: 36%

SC: 28% — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) February 29, 2020

SC exit poll, black voters

Biden 60%

Sanders 17%

Steyer 14% — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) March 1, 2020

42% of South Carolina Democratic primary voters said they go to church weekly — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) February 29, 2020

And he looks energized in his victory speech

Biden tells Democrats across the country that if they nominate him, he believes that they can beat Trump, keep Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, and take back the Senate. #SCprimary2020 pic.twitter.com/JqhnnorWvL — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 1, 2020

Is a primary victory the best kept beauty secret? Joe Biden looks like five years younger than he did in New Hampshire right now. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) March 1, 2020

The delegate count

According to early projections, Joe Biden is expected to pick up 25 delegates from South Carolina, while Bernie Sanders will hang on to his lead with six. That would mean Sanders leads with 51 delegates, Biden trails with 40, Pete Buttigieg with 26, and Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar with eight and seven respectively. There’s still a long way to go, however: On Super Tuesday, a total of 1,344 delegates are at stake.

Democratic primary election results in South Carolina so far:

Joe Biden winning (25 delegates)

Bernie Sanders second (6 delegates)#SouthCarolinaPrimary pic.twitter.com/OmFUQm4qL9 — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) March 1, 2020

Electability is a major concern in S.C.

A majority of voters in South Carolina today said they preferred a candidate who could beat Trump over one they agree with on issues, based on preliminary exit polls.



Biden won among both groups. Sanders did best with voters who prioritized issues.https://t.co/9X2PRLCemh pic.twitter.com/5DUlJLJnv4 — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) March 1, 2020

Tom Steyer drops out

Though the billionaire spent an estimated $22.5 million in the state on television ads alone, the payout did not reflect in the exit polls, where Steyer managed just 14 percent support from those who attend religious services weekly and just 6 percent of voters 17 to 2019. After NBC projected that Steyer would miss the 15 percent statewide threshold to earn delegates, he announced he was dropping out of the race.

“I said if I didn’t see a path to winning, then I’d suspend my campaign,” Steyer said on Saturday. “And honestly, I can’t see a path where I can win the presidency.”

And Pete Buttigieg takes a hit

As the New York Times’ Reid J. Epstein and Trip Gabriel note, Pete Buttigieg spent more days in South Carolina than any other candidate, and spent more on TV ads ($2.5 million) than anyone but Steyer. Despite the attention — and direct outreach to black voters — Buttigieg was not able to earn more than 2 percent of African-American support on Saturday.

And the people of South Carolina really don’t like Bloomberg

The SC exit poll number that was maybe the most *eyes emoji* to me..



Favorability among Dem voters



Biden: 76 👍 / 20 👎

Buttigieg: 50 👍 / 42 👎

Klobuchar: 43 👍 / 48 👎

Sanders: 53 👍 / 41 👎

Steyer: 55 👍 / 37 👎

Warren: 53 👍 / 39 👎



and then...



👀 Bloomberg: 26 👍 / 66 👎 — Carrie Dann (@CarrieNBCNews) March 1, 2020

Biden grabs another important Virginia endorsement

Shortly after the first projections came in calling Biden the winner in South Carolina, former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe endorsed the former vice-president on CNN, saying that his decision came down to “an electability issue who has the best shot at beating Donald Trump.” Polls show Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden competitive in the state, which votes on Super Thursday; Virginia Senator Tim Kaine also endorsed Biden earlier this week.

And gets some potential good news for Super Tuesday

With 59% of SC in, Biden has now passed Sanders in the national popular vote: pic.twitter.com/G7QnYbQ2ZW — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) March 1, 2020

CNBC is reporting that bundlers supporting Biden’s campaign are seeing a major uptick in fundraising following the win in South Carolina: “According to people with direct knowledge of the matter, Biden’s bundlers lured donors who had been backing Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. They also grabbed support from donors who had been uncommitted … These wealthy donors are now willing to give up to the max amount of $2,800 to Biden’s campaign, which has struggled at times to raise cash.”

The president weighs in

Between making fun of Democratic candidates and giving himself an “A+++” rating for his handling of coronavirus in a speech at CPAC, Trump managed to find time to analyze the impact of Biden’s primary win.

Sleepy Joe Biden’s victory in the South Carolina Democrat Primary should be the end of Mini Mike Bloomberg’s Joke of a campaign. After the worst debate performance in the history of presidential debates, Mini Mike now has Biden split up his very few voters, taking many away! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020