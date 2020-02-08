Tom Steyer Is Here to Make Friends (With Bernie Sanders)

Bern notice. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

If businessman Tom Steyer doesn’t get another opportunity to participate in a presidential debate, he will have left the stage having made one point almost desperately clear: this billionaire is a fan of Bernie.

During the last Democratic debate in Iowa, Steyer’s biggest moment was standing in the background of a tense exchange between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren at the end. During Friday night’s debate in New Hampshire, Steyer left many viewers with a different impression, thanks to numerous times he lavished praise on Sanders or his ideas. Indeed, it seemed as though Steyer came to the debate with the classic also-ran mindset: “If you can’t beat them, agree with them so much they want to become your friend.”

all i want out of life is to find someone who looks at me the way steyer looks at bernie — rat king (@MikeIsaac) February 8, 2020

Tom Steyer: "After this week, there's a real threat that Donald Trump can get reelected...The only way that we're going to beat him actually is the way that Bernie Sanders said, which is to get turnout across the spectrum of Democratic voters." https://t.co/93QauZSK6e #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/TV2PdSUHYA — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 8, 2020

steyer clarifies his love for bernie in every answer — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) February 8, 2020

Steyer is trying hard be the one billionaire who survives after Bernie wins. — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) February 8, 2020

I’m convinced Tom Steyer has a huge crush on Bernie Sanders & idk how to feel about it #democraticdebate pic.twitter.com/FHRQZQo4Ou — alondra 🐦 (@ualondrau) February 8, 2020

It seems like if Sanders offered to hang out with Steyer occasionally he would instantly agree to walk off the stage. — James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) February 8, 2020

Tom Steyer is the goofy rich kid from Booksmart all grown up. He just wants Bernie to come to his graduation party. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/72SOItrFK9 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 8, 2020

No one:

Steyer: I gotta agree with Bernie Sanders

No one:

Steyer: Bernie is great.

No one:

Steyer: Bernie, maybe you want to hang out sometime.

Bernie: we’ll see. pic.twitter.com/cRfchgXBtv — Juan Salvo (@j_salvo) February 8, 2020

But Sanders (and Warren and Amy Klobuchar) remained focused on other billionaires, like Mike Bloomberg and the ones who give money to Pete Buttigieg:

Unlike Pete Buttigieg I don't have 40 billionaires contributing to my campaign from the pharmaceutical industry and Wall Street.



We have 1.5 million hard-working Americans who want real change. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/aCLBm3AzI3 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 8, 2020

As for whether or not this strategy won any reciprocating attention from Sanders die-hards — it will probably take a lot more than words (and attack ads which go after socialists).

Tom Steyer quit trying to sell me on Sanders/Steyer — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) February 8, 2020

I want to dislike Steyer for essentially buying his way onto the stage tonight, but I can’t help but to admire his agreement with and backing of Bernie #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/jEwqCt8yby — Progress through Policy🌹 (@2020PTP) February 8, 2020

And it’s at least possible that Steyer had a different, more ruthless reason for trying to build Bernie up. In South Carolina, he and Sanders are both rising against state-frontrunner Joe Biden, though Steyer poured money into the state to accomplish that.

The @PostandCourier's latest South Carolina primary poll is out - and it shows Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer cutting significantly into Joe Biden's lead, for the first time. @JoeBiden — 25%@BernieSanders — 20%@TomSteyer — 18%https://t.co/aWJa1kSj4J — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) February 2, 2020

Or maybe Steyer really is just being nice, since he was already defending Bernie against Hillary Clinton’s attacks beforehand:

At the risk of getting in the middle of it — I like @BernieSanders.



Now let's move on, America. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 21, 2020