Trump Avoids Handshake With Pelosi at State of the Union

Dissed. Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

After President Trump arrived at the front of the House chamber for his State of Union address on Tuesday night, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reached out to shake his hand — a customary moment for any State of the Union. Trump appeared to ignore Pelosi:

From another angle:

No Trump handshake for Pelosi pic.twitter.com/7SFqtrTczM — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) February 5, 2020

Then, in another dramatic moment after the president concluded his speech, Pelosi stood up and ripped Trump’s prepared remarks in half.

Nancy Pelosi ends #SOTU by ripping up Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/kZoGEU3Z1i — Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) February 5, 2020

And she later used Trump’s handshake dodge for a bipartisan dig on Twitter, explaining that “Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship” to work for Americans.

Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ELJqR9q4xD — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) February 5, 2020

Earlier Tuesday, Pelosi confirmed that she and Trump have not spoken since the speaker dressed the president down during a White House meeting on Syria in October — later calling Trump’s behavior at the meeting “a meltdown.”

This post has been updated to include what Pelosi did after the speech.