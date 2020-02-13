Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump has complained bitterly about Mitt Romney citing his religious faith as a reason to support impeachment. “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong,” Trump said last week. In a new interview with Geraldo Rivera today, the president tried a new angle. Romney voted to acquit him on the second charge, obstructing Congress, he noted, even while convicting on the first article of abuse of power. What kind of religious man would decide Trump had committed such heinous acts that he deserves to be removed from office, but only goes halfway? If Romney was truly motivated by his faith, he would have voted to convict on both counts, not just one:

I guess if it was the religion, he should have voted for the other half. You know, he voted on one positively and the other negatively. He should have probably, if it was his religion, should have voted on both, if you think about it.

It’s not clear how this argument helps Trump.