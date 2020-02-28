Three More Coronavirus Cases of Unknown Origin Confirmed in U.S.

Photo: Roland Fladeboe/KRON4/Twitter Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody announcing a new case on Friday.

A woman in Northern California, a resident in northwest Oregon, and a high school student in Washington State have all tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus despite having no known link to any other outbreak or infected person. The cases indicate there may be active community transmission of COVID-19 in at least four separate communities on the West Coast — and more confirmed cases are extremely likely.

Friday night in Washington State, state health officials announced two new “presumptive” confirmed cases of the coronavirus, meaning cases which tested positive in a local lab, but the results have not yet been confirmed by the CDC. One case was a woman who had recently travelled to South Korea, but the other case was a high school student with no known links to any other outbreaks or infected people. The student may have exposed his high school to the virus.

WA Department of Health: 2 new cases of coronavirus, 1 in snohomish and 1 in king.

One of them is a student and felt better earlier this week. They went back to Jackson High this morning when local test result came back positive. Jackson High closed Mon #KOMONews #coronavirus — Mary Nam (@Mary_Nam) February 29, 2020

Mill Creek's Jackson High will be closed Monday. Students who interacted w/teen are being monitored. The 15 yr old didn't travel, no known contact w/covid patients. Currently in beginning stages of looking into how they got virus. #komonews — Mary Nam (@Mary_Nam) February 29, 2020

Earlier, Oregon state health officials announced that a resident of Washington County was a “presumptive” case of the coronavirus. The patient, who began feeling symptoms on February 19, “is employed at a school in Clackamas County and may have exposed students and staff there,” Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said.

“The school district is planning to close the school to allow public health officials to complete their investigation, including contacting employees there and family of children to inform them of their exposure and let them know next steps.

The patient, whose age and gender have not been revealed, is being treated at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.

And on Friday afternoon in California, Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody announced that the woman, who is 65, has chronic health conditions, and had been hospitalized for a respiratory illness, was tested after her infectious disease physician suspected she might have the coronavirus and called county officials on Wednesday. The county public health laboratory confirmed that suspicion the next day.

“Since receiving the results last night, we’ve been working to identify the woman’s contacts and to understand who she might have exposed while contagious,” Dr. Cody told reporters, adding that, “This new case indicates that there is evidence of community transmission but the extent is still not clear.” Health care workers who had been exposed to the woman have been quarantined,

The county is roughly 90 miles from Solano County, where another woman with no known links to a coronavirus outbreak tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. There have been two other confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County, but both were people who had travelled to China. Another coronavirus case was confirmed in Solano County on Friday, but it was someone who had been aboard the quarantined Princess Diamond cruise ship in Japan

That means that as of Friday, there have been 67 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., including 45 passengers from the Princess Diamond. And that total now includes four confirmed cases with no known link to an outbreak or someone infected with the virus. Health officials don’t yet know how many more people have been exposed to the virus in these communities.

“We do need everyone to start thinking about what actions they can take now so we can be prepared for the possibility of further spread of the virus in our community,” Dr. Cody advised on Friday.

“Start thinking about family preparedness — what you would need to do to stay home for a week or two,” she added. “We understand it may feel overwhelming and difficult to think about possible disruptions to everyday life.”

The Mercury News reported that the infected woman was a patient at El Camino hospital in Mountain View, according to a nurse who works there:

The El Camino nurse, who did not want to be identified, said staff were frustrated and worried about the lack of available tests from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as protective gear such as n 95 respirator masks to protect health care workers treating the sick. The nurse said a doctor and several emergency room staff have been quarantined.

The Mercury News also reported that two students in the Palo Alto Unified School District were sent home on Friday after officials learned that their parent may have been exposed to the virus. Residents of both affected counties have been advised to follow proper precautions, including avoiding people who were sick, frequent hand washing, and not touching their faces.

This post has been updated to include the third and fourth confirmed cases of unknown origin in the U.S.