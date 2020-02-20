The New 1975 Music Video is A Six Minute Crash Course in Memes

Photo: The 1975

Yesterday, the band The 1975 released a music video for their new single, “The Birthday Party.” The entirely CGI video features a number of new and old memes of all sorts, including Pepes, Chads, Virgins, and goth gfs.

As a public service, we have combed through the video to explain everything that you’re seeing. Below you’ll find an annotated compendium for this IRL Internet experience.

We see a group of meme characters doing yoga. Four of them are variants of Pepe the Frog, the 4chan meme adopted by the alt-right and denounced by Hillary Clinton. Before all of that happened, however, there was a perpetual joke among users about creating “rare Pepes,” unique variants that were not in heavy circulation. On the far left, we see a character known as Wojak or Feels Guy, who is often seen as a partner to Pepe. In the middle, the strong-chinned man with the triangle-shaped hair is a Chad, the jock-like archetype who is the antithesis of the incel Virgin. In the sky, acting as the sun, is a rudimentary 3-D model of a smiley face wearing sunglasses and giving a thumbs up, yet another meme. On the ground in the left corner is a Swell water bottle, trendy among tech types.

On the left we see Derpina, the female equivalent of Derp, the protagonist of old-school Rage Comics. To her right is Earth-chan, the planet Earth depicted as an anime girl. Anthropomorphizing non-human things and concepts is a long-running pastime of the 4chan crowd. On the other side, the man wearing is a famous picture of a neckbeard, a pejorative for the type of man who spends too much time in their basement on their computer. They’re the kind of person who might think that wearing a fedora is classy, and condescendingly let you know that actually they’re not wearing a fedora: it’s a trilby. On the far right are a couple of famous meme photos of crying cats, one of whom is wearing a pink cowboy hat.

In a quick pan, we catch a glimpse of a deformed bootleg Mickey Mouse stuffed animal. Again, this is a famous viral image.

After that, we see Healy chilling with a golden version of a model of a man’s face; you might know him as the Stonks guy. You might also recognize from a series of surrealist memes.

In the next shot, we see a series of flyers being nailed up by the incel Virgin. He is looking for a “goth gf.” This is a long-running trope among the 4chan crowd as well, the idea that there exists an ideal woman out there who is a goth (or alternatively, a gamer). The flyer being nailed up is a real flyer someone put up, almost certainly as a joke. The goth gf depicted is a character from the Nickelodeon show Danny Phantom.

As Virgin continues putting up flyers, we see Pedobear emerge from behind a tree stump. Pedobear is truly what it sounds like, a bear who is a pedophile, and users would post it when they or someone else said something creepy. You don’t see a lot of Pedobear on the internet nowadays.

The shot pans to the right and we get a quick glimpse of — o shit waddup — Dat Boi! Dat Boi is a unicycling frog, and an old 3-D model, who became famous for… reasons that are still not entirely clear.

We next see Healy dancing in front of an old-school image macro, a character known as the Basement Dweller. He’s a close cousin of the neckbeard we saw earlier (in reality, the photo is of a Finnish user). The Impact font captions in these sorts of memes are meant to be read in the voice of the character in the middle, although that’s not really useful in this case. The top line is the song’s lyrics, the bottom line simply reads “BOTTOM TEXT.” This is a reference to people who use online generators to make memes, and don’t understand the format. They don’t replace the bottom caption and so the placeholder remains.

We next see our protagonist surrounded by what is known as greentext. Greentext is a storytelling format told in the present tense and makes heavy use of self-deprecation and pronoun-dropping language. The stories are usually given additional tonal cues through accompaniment with a Pepe or Wojak meme.

It’s the Distracted Boyfriend meme! You know this one, this one is practically a baby in meme years.

We see another viral bad stuffed animal al la the Mickey we mentioned earlier. In the bottom-right corner is Momo, the YouTube meme that had a bunch of parents worried last year. In the bottom-left corner is Ermahgerd Girl (“ermahgerd” is a stylized “oh my god”). The last one is Shrek, who is a meme in his own right (a famous greentext declares that “Shrek is love, Shrek is life”) but it’s important to understand that the intentionally glitchy animation seen here is reminiscent of amateur videos that people make with Shrek models from video games using a program called Source Filmmaker.

Our protagonist falls into a Blue Screen of Death. The Blue Screen of Death was an ancient runic error screen rune that appeared when a desktop computer (a computer that you had to sit down to use because it was plugged into a wall and the monitor was separate from the rest of the device, unlike a laptop or smartphone) running Windows (a popular operating system for desktop computers) encountered a catastrophic error, crashing the entire device.

He’s flossing! As popularized by Fortnite!

The Virgin who we saw looking for a goth gf earlier has finally found her. A happy ending, maybe.

The video ends with a nighttime shot. The moon is actually Moon Man, an appropriated version of the old McDonald’s mascot Mac Tonight who became a meme (sometimes an alt-right one) a few years ago. And then it starts raining. But this isn’t normal rain. If you squint you can just make out that the rain is actually Tide Pods. Please do not eat them.