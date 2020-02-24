What We Know About the Trump Administration’s Mishandling of the Coronavirus

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield. Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

After new outbreaks of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus in South Korea, Italy, and Iran, many experts are warning that a pandemic may be inevitable. “When several countries have widespread transmission, then spillover to other countries is inevitable,” Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Vox. “One cannot shut out the rest of the world.”

“Our window of opportunity [for containing the virus] is narrowing so we need to act quickly before it closes completely,” World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. Though CDC officials have assured Americans that the risk to the general public remains low and there have only been 35 confirmed cases of Covid-19 inside the U.S. — with no reports of local transmission within the country — there continue to be troubling signs that the Trump administration has been mismanaging the U.S. response and may not be adequately prepared for whatever happens next.

The White House approach has included a mix of xenophobic policy, improvisation, and suddenly sharp turns in its decision making. And long before the case Covid-19 was discovered in mainland China, the administration had been putting in years of back-end work which undermined the government’s ability to prepare for and handle a breakout of the scale that coronavirus may reach.

According to Harvard epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch, if the outbreak becomes a global pandemic, 40 to 70 percent of the world’s population could eventually become infected — though not all those infected would get sick, and not all those who get sick will develop the most severe and dangerous form of the illness caused by the illness. If the current 2 percent death rate among symptomatic cases holds, the resulting death toll will become a worldwide tragedy.

On Saturday, Politico reported that the White House is planning to ask Congress for emergency funds to handle coronavirus in the United States. The sum, however, could be as little as $1 billion, which public health experts believe would be drained all too quickly by vaccine research and lab tests. (To compare to a recent health crisis, the Obama administration requested $6 billion in emergency funding for the 2014 Ebola outbreak, and eventually received $5.4 billion.) Though Democrats in Congress have pushed the administration to call for emergency coronavirus funding since early February, Politico states that “White House officials have been hesitant to press Congress for additional funding, with some hoping that the virus would burn itself out by the summer.”

And as Foreign Policy’s Laurie Garrett recently explained, the administration has spent years enacting policies and putting forth budgets that have weakened the U.S. government’s ability to prepare for and respond to an outbreak like this one. In addition, as Garrett highlights, the administration’s notoriously dysfunctional personnel drama and haphazard efforts to reduce the size of the government haven’t helped either:

In May 2018, Trump ordered the NSC’s entire global health security unit shut down, calling for reassignment of Rear Adm. Timothy Ziemer and dissolution of his team inside the agency. The month before, then-White House National Security Advisor John Bolton pressured Ziemer’s DHS counterpart, Tom Bossert, to resign along with his team. Neither the NSC nor DHS epidemic teams have been replaced. The global health section of the CDC was so drastically cut in 2018 that much of its staff was laid off and the number of countries it was working in was reduced from 49 to merely 10. Meanwhile, throughout 2018, the U.S. Agency for International Development and its director, Mark Green, came repeatedly under fire from both the White House and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. And though Congress has so far managed to block Trump administration plans to cut the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps by 40 percent, the disease-fighting cadres have steadily eroded as retiring officers go unreplaced.

Just as concerning as the big-picture oversight is an individual case of mismanagement reported by the Washington Post last week, in which the State department overruled a recommendation from the Centers for Disease and Prevention stating that 14 Americans infected with coronavirus should not be flown home from Tokyo after disembarking the quarantined Diamond Princess:

In Washington, where it was still Sunday afternoon, a fierce debate broke out: The State Department and a top Trump administration health official wanted to forge ahead. The infected passengers had no symptoms and could be segregated on the plane in a plastic-lined enclosure. But officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention disagreed, contending they could still spread the virus. The CDC believed the 14 should not be flown back with uninfected passengers.

In White House meetings, Trump’s deputies are reportedly urging him to have some restraint in public statements related to coronavirus. So far, the president has offered relatively few comments about the coronavirus, but that relative restraint may not hold if the threat grows and his administration’s response is regularly scrutinized. According to Politico, Trump’s advisors fear the president could create false hopes of a quick solution to the crisis, or offer questionable predictions like when he tweeted on February 7 that “as the weather starts to warm … the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone.” He also reportedly repeated that claim to a group of governors, suggesting that spring temperatures would take care of the problem naturally.

As administration officials reportedly share concerns that coronavirus is spreading undetected inside the U.S., the possibility of political blowback could soon affect the White House’s response to the outbreak. “The biggest current threat to the president’s reelection is this thing getting out of control and creating a health and economic impact,” Chris Meekins, a former Trump administration HHS emergency-preparedness official, told Politico. At the point of a substantial outbreak, Democratic messaging on the administration’s mismanagement could be equally as concerning to the Trump campaign. If a health crisis emerges, expect Democratic candidates to easily and effectively hit the president on proposed CDC cuts — the White House 2021 budget proposed this month suggested a 19 percent reduction — and administration policies designed to undermine scientific research.

On the ground, it’s already getting complicated: Nancy Messonnier, the director of the CDC’s immunization and respiratory diseases department, announced that local health authorities will test people who have flu-like symptoms for coronavirus. The program will be rolled out in major cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, and New York. Meanwhile, some local officials — like the city leadership in Costa Mesa, California — are attempting to block government efforts to place patients who have tested positive for coronavirus, but without severe symptoms, in a state hospital in the area.

