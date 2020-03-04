As Coronavirus Spreads, Trump Is Laser-Focused on Insulting Bloomberg

Pundit in chief. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President Trump’s attention Wednesday morning was much more focused on the results of the Democratic primary than on the deadly coronavirus crisis currently sweeping the globe. The pundit-in-chief began his commentary on the Super Tuesday results by insulting Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden, and continuing his attempt to sow discord among Democrats by feigning concern for the treatment of Bernie Sanders.

The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN! Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts. It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

So selfish for Elizabeth Warren to stay in the race. She has Zero chance of even coming close to winning, but hurts Bernie badly. So much for their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he ever speak to her again? She cost him Massachusetts (and came in third), he shouldn’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Wow! If Elizabeth Warren wasn’t in the race, Bernie Sanders would have EASILY won Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas, not to mention various other states. Our modern day Pocahontas won’t go down in history as a winner, but she may very well go down as the all time great SPOILER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

After Mike Bloomberg announced the end of his campaign, Trump then went in on his fellow New York City billionaire.

Mini Mike Bloomberg just “quit” the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Mini Mike, “Three months ago I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump, (and I failed miserably!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

Later in the morning, Trump made a surprise appearance at an administration briefing on coronavirus. As the briefing wrapped, Trump made clear that he was there more to talk about politics, rather than the public health crisis unfolding around him. “No questions on the election?” he asked reporters before offering his analysis.

“No questions on the election?” Trump asks during his meeting with airline CEOs on coronavirus. He then calls Elizabeth Warren "a spoiler," predicts Joe Biden has the advantage now and says Michael Bloomberg is "a very spiteful guy" who made a fool out of himself. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 4, 2020

According to one reporter in the room, Trump spoke “about Super Tuesday with far greater enthusiasm than he did about the administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus.”