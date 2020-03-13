Why Isn’t Trump in Quarantine?

Sick dudes? Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Late last month, three Republican congressmen had close contact with a confirmed carrier of the novel coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Two of those lawmakers — Matt Gaetz and Doug Collins — subsequently met with president Donald Trump.

Doug Collins, who has self-quarantined, greeting Trump in Georgia last week (AFTER CPAC) pic.twitter.com/EY0qeVIIHe — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 9, 2020

On Monday, Gaetz and Collins announced that they would be entering self-quarantine as a result of their exposure. Trump did not.

Days later, a top aide to Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tested positive for the coronavirus. During Bolsonaro’s visit to Florida last week, that aide had met with Trump and Republican senator Rick Scott, among other U.S. officials. In light of his exposure to an infected individual, Scott decided to quarantine himself. Trump not only declined to take that measure, but told reporters that he had “no plans” to so much as take a test for the virus.

On Friday morning, Brazilian newspapers reported that Bolsonaro himself had tested positive for coronavirus. The leader’s son confirmed those reports in an interview with Fox News. Hours later, though, Bolsonaro announced that he had tested negative and his son changed his story. Notably, Trump had even closer contact with his Brazilian counterpart than he did with Bolsonaro’s aide.

Fabio Wajngarten (wearing hat) has coronavirus. Bolsonaro has coronavirus. Both of these photos were taken last weekend at Mar-a-Lago. Trump refuses to get tested. pic.twitter.com/sY6HwWzPkp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2020

Regardless of Bolsonaro’s status, his aide Fabio Wajngarten’s diagnosis is beyond dispute. And on Friday, Miami mayor Francis Suarez, who met with Wajngarten last weekend, tested positive for coronavirus.

And yet, as of this writing, Trump has not announced plans to quarantine himself. Instead, he ostensibly intends to carry on with his normal duties, which include making regular, in-person contact with the Republican Party’s congressional leadership and the highest ranking officials in his own cabinet — a great many of whom are over 65, and thus, face a substantial risk of death if they become infected with the virus.

Even if the president feels no obligation to model socially responsible behavior to his fellow Americans (who are currently being asked to quarantine themselves if they’ve had direct contact with a confirmed carrier of the virus), one would think that he’d at least like to avoid potentially poisoning his entire administration.

But Trump’s sphere of concern apparently does not extend beyond the bounds of his own body.