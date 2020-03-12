Brazilian Official Who Had Dinner With Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

President Trump shakes hands with Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s president, at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday. Photo: Eva Marie UZCATEGUI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A high-ranking Brazilian official who was with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary for Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, was tested in São Paulo Wednesday after returning from the U.S. with flu-like symptoms, according to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. The article quotes a WhatsApp message Wajngarten’s wife sent to a group of mothers at a school their children attend. In the message, she wrote that her husband is following quarantine protocols at their home.

The report has been confirmed by multiple Brazilian and U.S. news outlets.

Over the weekend, Wajngarten was with Bolsonaro at Trump’s South Florida club, Mar-a-Lago, where the two presidents had dinner and a meeting. According to a joint statement released after the meeting, Trump and Bolsanaro discussed “economic prosperity, strengthening democracy, and promoting peace and security.” The statement did not mention coronavirus.

During the Brazilian delegation’s trip to Mar-a-Lago, Wajngarten posted a photo on Instagram of him with Trump and Mike Pence. The men are holding hats that say “Make Brazil Great Again.”

CNN reported that, in addition to snapping photos with Trump and Pence and dining with the president, Wajngarten attended the birthday party of Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Guests at the party included Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner.

Asked Thursday about his contact with Wajngarten, Trump said he is “not concerned.”