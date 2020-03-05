14 Photos of What Public Life Looks Like During a Coronavirus Outbreak

Taipei, Taiwan: A closed-door basketball game for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifier between Chinese Taipei and Malaysia. Photo: Gene Wang/Getty Images

Tourist attractions are closed. Typically bustling public places are silent. Basketball games are played in front of no one. Church service is only available online. This is the reality of life amid a coronavirus outbreak, and it could be on its way to the U.S., where there are now at least 158 confirmed cases and 11 deaths. Images out of China, South Korea, Italy, and other countries that have battled the virus for weeks show the eerie emptiness of public spaces in coronavirus-affected countries and the ways people are adapting as a pandemic emerges. This is life under an outbreak.

Seoul, South Korea: A service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church. Photo: Ahn Young-joon/AP/Shutterstock

Milan, Italy: The upscale shopping district at Via Monte Napoleone. Photo: Eugenio Grosso/Redux

Hong Kong: Empty stands during Sun Tin Wai Handicap at Sha Tin Racecourse. Photo: Lo Chun Kit/Getty Images

Taiyuan, China: A rideshare driver installs plastic film to separate the front seats from the back. Photo: Stringer/REUTERS

Shanghai, China: The Shanghai Ballet dancers in the studio. Photo: China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Ima

Hong Kong: Ashley, a singer in the musical group Silhungmo, at Hidden Agenda: This Town Needs. Photo: Tyrone Siu/REUTERS

Hong Kong: The crowd at Hidden Agenda: This Town Needs, which closed on February 27. Photo: Lam Yik Fei/The New York Times/Redux

Tokyo, Japan: A preseason game between Yomiuri Giants and Tokyo Yakult Swallows. Photo: Athit Perawongmetha/REUTERS

Beijing, China: A nearly empty shopping mall. Photo: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images

Taipei, Taiwan: Students sit behind partition boards at Dajia Elemental School. Photo: DAVID CHANG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/DAVID CHANG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Milan, Italy: Ludogorets players warm up before the match. Fans weren’t allowed in the stadium. Photo: Emilio Andreoli/Pool via /REUTERS

Seoul, South Korea: The choir at the Yoido Full Gospel Church. Photo: Ahn Young-joon/AP/Shutterstock