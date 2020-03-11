NBA Suspends Season After All-Star Rudy Gobert Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely on Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rody Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The Jazz were playing the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight in Oklahoma, and seconds before the game was set to begin, the head of the Thunder’s medical staff ran onto the court to speak with referees. The teams soon returned to their locker rooms, and the game was later postponed.

After Gobert’s positive test was confirmed, the NBA announced that it was suspending the season — while two games were still being played.

Players from both the Jazz and Oklahoma Thunder have reportedly been quarantined in the Oklahoma City area.

Here is footage of the medical staff member alerting the referees:

.@royceyoung reports that the Thunder-Jazz game was seconds away from tipping off when the Thunder's head medical staffer sprinted onto the floor to talk to referees in Oklahoma City.



At that point, players and staff were sent back to their respective locker rooms. pic.twitter.com/WsSOU09kVP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 12, 2020

Two days before the suspension, Gobert made light of the public-health crisis:

As part of the Jazz’s COVID-19 response, shootaround availability was done in the ZBBC media room today rather than on the court. As Rudy Gobert got finished discussing the situation, he stood up, leaned over and made it a point to touch every mic and recorder in front of him. 😂 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 9, 2020

This is a developing story and this post will be updated.