NBA Suspends Season After All-Star Rudy Gobert Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The NBA suspended its season indefinitely on Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rody Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. The Jazz were playing the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight in Oklahoma, and seconds before the game was set to begin, the head of the Thunder’s medical staff ran onto the court to speak with referees. The teams soon returned to their locker rooms, and the game was later postponed.
After Gobert’s positive test was confirmed, the NBA announced that it was suspending the season — while two games were still being played.
Players from both the Jazz and Oklahoma Thunder have reportedly been quarantined in the Oklahoma City area.
Here is footage of the medical staff member alerting the referees:
Two days before the suspension, Gobert made light of the public-health crisis:
This is a developing story and this post will be updated.