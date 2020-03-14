Scenes From an Empty City

Thursday, March 12: JFK Airport. Photo: David Williams

Since Sunday, New York photographer David Williams has been roving the streets of the city, capturing it as people adjusted to the coronavirus. At first, there was not much to see; New Yorkers, predictably, tried hard to retain their routines. But on Thursday, after Governor Cuomo declared a ban on gatherings larger than 500, and dozens of cultural institutions announced closures, all that began to change. For a city where the streets are our living rooms, the emptying of public spaces can feel like its own invasion, a hollowing out of what makes New York home.

Thursday, March 12: L Train at Sixth Avenue. Photo: David Williams

Wednesday, March 11: PATH train station at The World Trade Center. Photo: David Williams

Thursday, March 12: The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo: David Williams

Thursday, March 12: West 45 and Broadway. Photo: David Williams

