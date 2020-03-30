The Books Our Political Writers Are Reaching for Right Now

‘A Paradise Built in Hell: The Extraordinary Communities That Arise in Disaster,’ by Rebecca Solnit

Everyone feels alone in a crisis, at first. This one has made the isolation concrete, and oppressive, with social distancing alienating each of us: those lucky and healthy enough to want to help advised only to keep to themselves, those doing the front-line work providing health care and food and medicine left lonely and exposed, those sick and dying forced to suffer alone. It is an especially modern, and American, coping mechanism: retreating even further into atomized lives and away from each other.

It needn’t be that way. In fact, as the incomparable Rebecca Solnit has shown throughout her long, meandering, brilliant career, but especially in these two books, it must not be. A Paradise Built in Hell is an eye-opening account of how much hope and solidarity emerges in the face of sudden disaster; and Hope in the Dark, written for activists, shows us what can be done, politically, even when progress seems impossible and continuing the fight exhausting. These lessons will matter enormously in the months ahead as the pandemic gives way to the fight about what kind of society will be erected in its aftermath. But they also offer deep comfort now, as antidotes not just to feelings of helplessness but loneliness. — David Wallace-Wells