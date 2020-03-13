Watch Trump Practice Terrible Coronavirus Hygiene at Press Conference

Congress and the White House struck a deal on Friday on a sweeping coronavirus package to assist people impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus, moving to confront a growing pandemic that has upended lives and wreaked havoc on financial markets.





The House was set to vote on the plan on Friday evening, after a roller-coaster day of negotiations that threatened to veer off track as President Trump criticized the plan during a Rose Garden news conference. …





The measure includes two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave, enhanced unemployment benefits, free virus testing including for those who lack insurance, additional food aid and federal funds for Medicaid.