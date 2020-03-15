Biden Commits to Female Running Mate at Democratic Debate

Men need not apply. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

In the middle of Sunday night’s audience-less, coronavirus-focused primary debate on Sunday night, Joe Biden made some news. In response to a viewer wondering if he would commit to naming a female running mate, the presumptive Democratic nominee said he would.

Joe Biden commits to choosing a woman as his running mate at CNN's #DemDebate. Bernie Sanders says "in all likelihood" he will too. https://t.co/BMja4ohwcv pic.twitter.com/DJn5ZceWEm — CNN (@CNN) March 16, 2020

Making such a selection would be the opposite of a surprise; Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and other women have been at the top of oddsmakers’ and speculators’ lists of possible Biden vice-presidential picks. Still, Biden had not made an ironclad commitment to the idea before.

Biden also said he would name a black woman to the Supreme Court.

Asked if he, too, would name a woman to the ticket if he were to capture the nomination, Sanders offered a more hedged response: “In all likelihood, I will.”

“For me, it’s not just nominating a woman,” Sanders continued. “It is making sure that we have a progressive woman. So my very strong tendency is to move in that direction.”