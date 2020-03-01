First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York

A health worker demonstrates how to don protective gear. Photo: Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images

On Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement confirming the first case of Covid-19 novel coronavirus in New York. The patient is a woman in her late 30s who contracted the virus on a trip to Iran. According to the statement, she is “currently isolated in her home” and has “respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition.” According to the New York Post and the New York Times, the woman lives in Manhattan.

“There is no cause for surprise — this was expected,” the statement reads. “As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if there would be a positive case of novel coronavirus in New York.” Governor Cuomo also hailed the lab in Albany where the test was conducted; at the moment, only around a dozen state and local labs can conduct the test, in part because kits distributed by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection in February had a faulty component. The lab in Albany where the test was implemented was allowed to do so only on Saturday, following an appeal from the governor. Cuomo also mentioned his call for $40 million in emergency management funding to help the state prepare for an outbreak, which the CDC has called “inevitable” on a national level.

Also on Sunday, Rhode Island and Illinois confirmed their first cases of coronavirus; on Friday, Oregon state health officials announced the first “presumptive” case in the state. On Saturday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency to handle the public health crisis: Already, two residents of the Seattle area have died after becoming infected with the coronavirus, which are the first reported deaths in the United States. As of Sunday, there were 76 confirmed cases nationally — though experts estimate there could be as many of 1,500 people infected in Washington state alone. Researchers who have analyzed cases in Washington also noted a similarity in the cases of two patients who had no contact with each other, suggesting that coronavirus has been spreading there undetected for weeks.

This post has been updated.

