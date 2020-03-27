House Passes $2.2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

The House passed the stimulus bill by voice vote. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The House on Friday approved the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that passed the Senate unanimously earlier this week, moving it one step closer to becoming law. President Trump is expected to sign the bill Friday afternoon.

Highlights of the bill became clear earlier this week after the Senate passed the bill 96–0. Its crown jewel is an increase in unemployment insurance payments to low-income workers. It will also provide one-time cash payments to many American households and extend forgivable loans to small businesses.

Friday’s voice vote in the House was nearly scuttled by Kentucky representative Thomas Massie who attempted to force a recorded vote at the last minute. Roll Call explains that “Massie’s bid was thwarted when he couldn’t get one-fifth of members present to stand and second his request, which under House rules precludes a recorded vote in this situation. Subsequently, the bill passed by voice vote.”