March 10 Primary Election Results 2020: Live Updates

Although Joe Biden returned to his status as the Democratic front-runner in a dominant Super Tuesday performance, the primary race still remains close in terms of delegates, with the former vice-president leading Bernie Sanders 652 to 575. Though the Vermont senator remains firmly in the race, the Tuesday night primary map — featuring Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, and Washington State — looks bad for Bernie, with several conservative states that lean heavily toward Biden in the polls. We’re tracking the results as they come in, as well as providing commentary and analysis, via live updates below.

Michigan primary results: Biden projected to win

With around 31 percent of precincts reporting, Biden leads Sanders 53 to 42 percent. Before polls closed, the state Democratic Party warned that full results would not be available until tomorrow at the earliest. Around 8:30 p.m., Dave Wasserman at the Cook Political Report called the race for Biden. Though the projection was early, his quick calls, including Texas, were accurate on Super Tuesday. On Tuesday, his track record held, when multiples outlets called the race for Biden around 9 p.m.

Sanders appears to be having trouble among white voters in Michigan, although he won the demographic in the 2016 primary:

In Michigan, white voters went for Sanders 56-42% in 2016. Tonight it's 51-45% Biden. — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) March 11, 2020

Rural Michigan is making abundantly clear what a lot of Dems there suspected was the case: the outstate support for Bernie in '16 was largely an anti-Hillary vote — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) March 11, 2020

Biden currently winning Bay County 54% to 32% - it voted for Sanders 49% - 46% in 2016.



It's one of the 12 Obama-Trump counties in Michigan.#MichiganPrimary #MichiganVotes #MIPrimary pic.twitter.com/8zn3owfoY5 — Ryan Matsumoto (@ryanmatsumoto1) March 11, 2020

Missouri primary results: Biden projected to win

With Biden leading 56.7 percent to Sanders’s 28.3 percent, the Missouri primary also reveals some of Biden’s advantages that have been seen throughout the states — like late-deciding voters and higher turnout among older Democrats.

IN MISSOURI: Just under half of Democratic primary voters decided on their candidate this month (since the South Carolina primary) and more than half of those voters went for Biden. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) March 11, 2020

The generational difference between Bernie and Biden voters in the Missouri exit poll data is just crazy. https://t.co/YdHsC0ujD8 pic.twitter.com/Zin6uoE0mX — Sasha Samberg-Champion (@ssamcham) March 11, 2020

White men swung more than 20 net points tonight from 2016 away from Sanders and toward Biden via @CNN exit polls:



White men in Michigan:

'16: Sanders 62%, Clinton 37%

'20: Sanders 49%, Biden 46%



White men in Missouri:

'16: Sanders 61%, Clinton 38%

'20: Sanders 45%, Biden 49% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 11, 2020

Mississippi primary results: Biden projected to win

News: CNN projects Joe Biden will win the Mississippi Democratic presidential primary — David Wright (@DavidWright_7) March 11, 2020

Mississippi exit polls from @CNN suggest:



Biden 76.74%

Sanders 20.10%



Note: Extrapolated from gender crosstabs#MississippiPrimary #MSPrimary — Ryan Matsumoto (@ryanmatsumoto1) March 11, 2020

Black voters over 60 years old in Mississippi are virtually unanimous via @CNN exit polls:



Biden 96% (!)

Sanders 3%

Others 1% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) March 11, 2020

What time (EST) do the polls close and how many delegates are at stake?

Mississippi — 8 p.m. — 36 delegates

Missouri — 8 p.m. — 68 delegates

North Dakota — 8 p.m. — 14 delegates

Michigan — 9 p.m. — 125 delegates

Idaho — (most polls at) 10 p.m. — 20 delegates

Washington — 11 p.m. — 86 delegates

Voter turnout is way up in Michigan

In Michigan turnout is through the roof - 314,808 more ballots this year were cast than at the same period in 2016, for a 79% increase. Democratic primary voters are 🔥. https://t.co/VdzUnymAqm — adrienneelrod (@adrienneelrod) March 10, 2020

Exit polling shows strong support for Medicare for All

#Michigan @CBSNews Exit Poll:



"Replace All Private Health Insurance With A Gov. Plan"

Support 57%

Oppose 39% — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) March 10, 2020

Washington Early Exit Poll, On Medicare For All:



Support 64%

Oppose 30%



MSNBC — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) March 10, 2020

Though it’s important to note that the bulk of Washington votes are cast by mail, making exit polling in the state severely limited.

How do the candidates match up in the polls?

In polling averages, Biden leads in Missouri by over 30 points; in Mississippi by 55 points; in North Dakota by 35 points; in Michigan by 22.4 points; in Idaho by 9.5 points; and in Washington by 1.7 points.

Will the coronavirus affect turnout in Washington?

Thankfully, the COVID-19 outbreak will not impact voting by a terrific margin due to Washington’s status as an all-mail-ballot state, as New York’s Ed Kilgore notes:

Washington is one of the 11 states in which Democrats (with the active encouragement of the Democratic National Committee) shifted from caucuses to primaries between 2016 and 2020. Even better yet, in actual elections, Washington (like Oregon and Colorado) is an all-mail-ballot state in which voting is done exclusively from the (presumably self-isolated) home … Most recently, the state has been encouraging voters to use drop boxes rather than the postal service to deliver their votes in case postal delivery is disrupted by coronavirus concerns.

All in all, Washington has taken about all the reasonable steps available to remain a functioning democracy in this crisis. Since ballots postmarked by primary day will be accepted, it could be a while before turnout can be measured.

