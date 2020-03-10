March 10 Primary Election Results 2020: Live Updates

Although Joe Biden returned to his status as the Democratic front-runner in a dominant Super Tuesday performance, the primary race still remains close in terms of delegates, with the former vice-president leading Bernie Sanders 652 to 575. Though the Vermont senator remains firmly in the race, the Tuesday night primary map — featuring Idaho, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, and Washington State — looks bad for Bernie, with several conservative states that lean heavily toward Biden in the polls. We’re tracking the results as they come in, as well as providing commentary and analysis, via live updates below.
Michigan primary results: Biden projected to win
With around 31 percent of precincts reporting, Biden leads Sanders 53 to 42 percent. Before polls closed, the state Democratic Party warned that full results would not be available until tomorrow at the earliest. Around 8:30 p.m., Dave Wasserman at the Cook Political Report called the race for Biden. Though the projection was early, his quick calls, including Texas, were accurate on Super Tuesday. On Tuesday, his track record held, when multiples outlets called the race for Biden around 9 p.m.
Sanders appears to be having trouble among white voters in Michigan, although he won the demographic in the 2016 primary:
Missouri primary results: Biden projected to win
With Biden leading 56.7 percent to Sanders’s 28.3 percent, the Missouri primary also reveals some of Biden’s advantages that have been seen throughout the states — like late-deciding voters and higher turnout among older Democrats.
Mississippi primary results: Biden projected to win
What time (EST) do the polls close and how many delegates are at stake?
- Mississippi — 8 p.m. — 36 delegates
- Missouri — 8 p.m. — 68 delegates
- North Dakota — 8 p.m. — 14 delegates
- Michigan — 9 p.m. — 125 delegates
- Idaho — (most polls at) 10 p.m. — 20 delegates
- Washington — 11 p.m. — 86 delegates
Voter turnout is way up in Michigan
Exit polling shows strong support for Medicare for All
Though it’s important to note that the bulk of Washington votes are cast by mail, making exit polling in the state severely limited.
How do the candidates match up in the polls?
In polling averages, Biden leads in Missouri by over 30 points; in Mississippi by 55 points; in North Dakota by 35 points; in Michigan by 22.4 points; in Idaho by 9.5 points; and in Washington by 1.7 points.
Will the coronavirus affect turnout in Washington?
Thankfully, the COVID-19 outbreak will not impact voting by a terrific margin due to Washington’s status as an all-mail-ballot state, as New York’s Ed Kilgore notes:
Washington is one of the 11 states in which Democrats (with the active encouragement of the Democratic National Committee) shifted from caucuses to primaries between 2016 and 2020. Even better yet, in actual elections, Washington (like Oregon and Colorado) is an all-mail-ballot state in which voting is done exclusively from the (presumably self-isolated) home … Most recently, the state has been encouraging voters to use drop boxes rather than the postal service to deliver their votes in case postal delivery is disrupted by coronavirus concerns.
All in all, Washington has taken about all the reasonable steps available to remain a functioning democracy in this crisis. Since ballots postmarked by primary day will be accepted, it could be a while before turnout can be measured.