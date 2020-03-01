Healthcare workers transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland, WA on Saturday. Dozens of staff and residents at Life Care Center of Kirkland are reportedly exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms, with two confirmed cases of (COVID-19) associated with the nursing facility reported so far. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Health officials have confirmed new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Rhode Island and the Chicago area, while Washington State continues to brace for more cases from an outbreak near Seattle. The state reported the first U.S. death from the illness on Saturday, and announced on Sunday that two men in critical condition had also tested positive. The governor has declared a state of emergency in response to the outbreak. Some of the coronavirus cases discovered there have known link to other outbreaks of people infected with COVID-19, as do new cases in California and Oregon, which means the coronavirus has been spreading undetected in several U.S. communities — exposing and infecting an unknown number of people.

Below are the latest developments on the new U.S. cases and what health officials are trying to do about them.

A state of emergency in Washington State, where 1,500 may have been infected

On Sunday, state health officials confirmed two more coronavirus cases, both men in their 60s who are hospitalized in critical condition. Since Friday, six cases have been confirmed in just one county. On Saturday, health officials confirmed that a Seattle-area resident had died after becoming infected with the coronavirus — the first reported death in the U.S. The coronavirus may have been spreading, unchecked, in the state for as long as six weeks. If that’s the case, anywhere from 150 to 1,500 people may have been infected in the state, according to a researcher who modeled the likely outbreak:

Researcher: If the coronavirus has indeed been spreading undetected in Washington since mid-January, that could mean that anywhere from 150 to 1,500 people may have it, with about 300 to 500 people the most likely range.https://t.co/ODeJccVgdI — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) March 1, 2020

On Saturday, Washington State governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency in response to the outbreak, instructing state agencies to use “all resources necessary” to respond to the threat. State officials are already considering banning large events in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

Health officials do not yet know where some of the people contracted the coronavirus — among several cases of unknown origin identified on the West Coast since Wednesday. That includes the individual who died in Washington, who health officials described as a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions.

Also on Saturday, state health officials confirmed a two infections related to an outbreak at Life Care Center, a long-term care facility in Kirkland. A resident in her 70’s and a staff member at the nursing home have already tested positive for the coronavirus, and as of Saturday, 27 residents and 25 employees at the facility had COVID-19 symptoms, according to the Seattle Times. A total of 288 people live or work there.

On Friday night, Washington State health officials announced two other confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including a 15-year-old high school student in Snohomish County with no known links to any other outbreaks or infected people, and a woman in her 50s who had recently returned from Daegu, South Korea, where authorities have been struggling to contain a large outbreak.

The teenager had visited two area health clinics and had already returned to Jackson High School in Mill Creek after starting to feel better, but was then pulled out on Friday morning after testing positive. The teen has been quarantined at home.

Jackson High will now be closed and and subjected to a three-day sanitization process. Starting Saturday, health officials will begin testing people who were in close contact with the student.

To keep everyone informed, we have confirmed case of COVID-19 at Jackson HS. We are in ongoing communication w/ @WADeptHealth & @SnohomishHD. The student is quarantined & the few who were in contact, along with family, being tested tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nzSmvGUrgg — Everett Public Schools WA (@EverettSchools) February 29, 2020

Rhode Island reports first new case on East Coast

A man in his 40s who had recently travelled to Italy has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, state health officials announced on Sunday. His illness is a “presumptive positive” case, which means a local public health laboratory has confirmed he has the virus, but the CDC hasn’t yet conducted a second test.

The man is being treated in a hospital and his family have self-quarantined at home while Rhode Island officials work to locate at least 40 people who had come into contact with him. They will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days — and anyone exhibiting symptoms will be tested, state officials said.

The case’s link to Italy, where then man traveled last month before returning to the U.S. on February 22, meant it was an explained case and not likely to be part of a larger outbreak in the state. “We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island,” explained the state’s health department director, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

“The general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is low,” Governor Gina M. Raimondo said on Sunday. “There’s no need for panic. There’s no need to be frightened.”

In Illinois, a case of unknown origin

A patient in Cook County, near Chicago has tested positive for the coronavirus, state and county officials announced on Saturday. They don’t yet know how the person was infected.

The patient has been isolated in an undisclosed hospital and officials have asked the CDC to send a response team to the state.

A scramble in multiple states to identify more infections

Health officials are now quickly trying to trace not only the origins of newly discovered infections in California, Oregon, Illinois, and Washington State, but who else may have been exposed so they can be tested for the coronavirus. There appears to have been unexplained, previously undetected transmission in at least two communities in Northern California, at least one community in Oregon (including an elementary school), and at least three communities in Washington State, where the diseased may have been spreading, unchecked, for weeks.

In all three affected states, public health officials are recommending extra precautions and advising residents to repeatedly wash their hands, avoid touching their face, and avoid contact with people who are sick. In Washington State, bans of large public gatherings may soon follow.

One case discovered in Oregon

Earlier Friday evening, Oregon state health officials announced that a resident of Washington County was also a “presumptive” case of the coronavirus. The patient, who began feeling symptoms on February 19, “is employed at a school in Clackamas County and may have exposed students and staff there,” Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said.

“The school district is planning to close the school to allow public health officials to complete their investigation, including contacting employees there and family of children to inform them of their exposure and let them know next steps.”

The patient, whose age and gender have not been revealed, is being treated at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.

Photo: Roland Fladeboe/KRON4/Twitter Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody announcing a new confirmed case of the coronavirus on Friday.

California has found two

On Friday afternoon in the heart of Silicon Valley, Santa Clara County Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody announced that a woman with chronic health conditions who had been hospitalized for a respiratory illness had also tested positive after having no known exposure to any coronavirus outbreaks. The 65-year-old woman was tested after her infectious-disease physician suspected she might have the coronavirus and called county officials on Wednesday. The county public health laboratory confirmed that suspicion the next day.

“Since receiving the results last night, we’ve been working to identify the woman’s contacts and to understand who she might have exposed while contagious,” Dr. Cody told reporters, adding that, “This new case indicates that there is evidence of community transmission but the extent is still not clear.”

The Mercury News reported that the infected woman was a patient at El Camino hospital in Mountain View, according to a nurse who works there:

The El Camino nurse, who did not want to be identified, said staff were frustrated and worried about the lack of available tests from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as protective gear such as n 95 respirator masks to protect health care workers treating the sick. The nurse said a doctor and several emergency room staff have been quarantined.

The county is roughly 90 miles from Solano County, where another woman with no known links to a coronavirus outbreak tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. There have been two other confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County, but both were people who had travelled to China. Another coronavirus case was confirmed in Solano County on Friday, but it was someone who had been aboard the quarantined Princess Diamond cruise ship in Japan.

“We do need everyone to start thinking about what actions they can take now so we can be prepared for the possibility of further spread of the virus in our community,” Dr. Cody advised Santa Clara County residents on Friday.

“Start thinking about family preparedness — what you would need to do to stay home for a week or two,” she added. “We understand it may feel overwhelming and difficult to think about possible disruptions to everyday life.”

The Mercury News also reported that two students in the Palo Alto Unified School District were sent home on Friday after officials learned that their parent may have been exposed to the virus.

Residents of both affected counties have been advised to follow proper precautions, including avoiding people who are sick, frequent hand-washing, and not touching their faces.

How many more cases state and local health officials will be able detect and confirm remains unclear.

This post has been updated throughout to include details of additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S.