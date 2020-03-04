Six New York Coronavirus Cases Confirmed, Dozens More Expected

Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio during a coronavirus press conference on Monday. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Governor Cuomo announced on Wednesday that a total of six people in New York have tested positive for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, including five cases of community transmission linked to a Westchester resident — and that “dozens and dozens” of additional cases should be expected to turn up. The New York infections have already led to some school closures and other precautions as school, state, and local officials work to contain the spread of the virus. Below is what we know about the known cases thus far.

At least five cases linked to Westchester man

A Westchester resident in his 50s tested positive for the coronavirus this week and remains hospitalized. On Wednesday, officials confirmed that his wife, two children, and neighbor (who had driven him to the hospital) had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials do not yet know how the man contracted the coronavirus, indicating that it was a case of community transmission, which means that the virus has been spreading in the New York City area undetected for an unknown amount of time.

The man lives in New Rochelle and works as a lawyer in Manhattan. His 14-year-old daughter attends SAR Academy and High School in the Bronx, which remained closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Both the man’s 20-year-old son and another man who worked at the same Manhattan law office attend Yeshiva University. The school has canceled classes at its Washington Heights campus as a precaution.

A travel-linked case in Manhattan

The first confirmed case of the coronavirus in New York City was announced on Sunday night — a woman who had recently returned from Iran, where a major outbreak is underway. Cuomo said on Monday that because the woman was a health-care worker, she did everything she could to limit exposing the illness to others while she traveled back to the U.S. — before she was even showing symptoms. She has self-isolated at her home in Manhattan, and health officials say they expect her husband, who made the same trip to Iran and is also a health-care worker, has so far tested negative for the illness. He will remain quarantined at home, as well.

MTA announced new disinfection protocols

On Monday, the MTA announced that it would be using an industrial disinfectant to clean New York’s transit system every 72 hours. That includes all subway stations and nearly 4,000 subway cars and public buses.

While the risk of contracting the coronavirus on the subway is not clear, a 2011 flu study indicated that 4 percent of flu infections were contracted on subway cars.

This post has been updated throughout to reflect new information and context.

