Photos: New York City’s Most Crowded Places Are Empty

Times Sqaure is empty. Photo: Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock

On Monday, New York governor Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of more than 50 people in the state, his most drastic measure to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus. The White House, in a move that finally seemed to acknowledge the gravity of the outbreak, was even more aggressive, telling people to avoid gatherings of ten or more.

Some people in New York City appear to be listening — and they should. New York City’s 814 confirmed cases of COVID-19 ranks higher than every state in the union except for the one in which it’s located. On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio told city residents to prepare for a “shelter in place order.”

The most obvious sign of the extreme social distancing taking place in New York City are the tumbleweeds blowing through its typically crowded tourist attractions and commuter hubs. From Times Square to the World Trade Center, some of the city’s most crowded places are suddenly ghost towns. New York City today looks like Wuhan, China, five weeks ago.

Times Square

Crazy. Having only moved here 5 years ago, I haven't seen Times Square this empty on a nice day. This was 9AM Monday morning. #nycshutdown #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/yI4Lmhj1j6 — Johnny Kernisky (@TheJohnnyK) March 16, 2020

Grand Central

9/11 Memorial

World Trade Center

Penn Station

for any New Yorkers wondering what Penn Station looks like right now... 😳 This is UNREAL.... (sent from a coworker) #coronavirus #coronapocolypse pic.twitter.com/x8CShifc6T — the real elle woods (@queenxhelene) March 17, 2020

Union Square

Lunchtime in Union Square NYC on St. Patrick’s Day. pic.twitter.com/Nu8igf456l — Tish Brandt (@tishnewyork) March 17, 2020

Lower East Side

Eerily quiet on the Lower East Side streets tonight #nycshutdown pic.twitter.com/1Uu7yZ8wqf — Rik Moran (@rikmoran) March 17, 2020