Report: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Will Be Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will reportedly be postponed. Photo: Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

The 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics will not take place this summer, according to a report in USA Today Monday. International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told the paper that the postponement will likely result in the 2020 Olympics becoming the 2021 Olympics.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound told USA Today’s Christine Brennan. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

Asked to react to Pound’s comments, an Olympics spokesperson said, “Well, as we announced yesterday, we are looking at scenarios.”

On Sunday, the IOC indicated for the first time that the postponement of the games is on the table. A press release posted on the Tokyo2020.org said:

In light of this situation, Tokyo 2020 held an urgent video conference with IOC President Bach last night, during which we agreed to proceed with detailed discussions of different scenarios, including postponement of the Games, in full coordination with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Government of Japan, relevant Japanese authorities, international sport federations and National Olympic Committees.

For months, the IOC insisted that the Games, set to begin July 24 in Tokyo, would go off as planned. But calls to alter this summer’s plans have increased in recent days as the realities of the coronavirus outbreak set in across the globe, with Olympic committees in Norway, Brazil, and the USA Swimming and Track and Field teams calling for the Games to be moved.