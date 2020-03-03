Super Tuesday Results 2020: Live Updates

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

We’re a long way from the Sanders-dominant Super Tuesday that was expected last week. With Joe Biden soaring in polls following his win in South Carolina and moderate candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar rallying behind him, the former vice-president has the momentum (and the Establishment support) on his side that he’s been missing for months. Vermont senator Bernie Sanders is still the polling front-runner — though his lead dipped by almost ten points in less than a week, he maintains a significant edge in California, the state with the greatest haul of delegates. Meanwhile, the candidacies of Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg could hang on reaching the 15 percent minimum for delegates — and Warren’s winning in her home state of Massachusetts, which isn’t guaranteed. We’re tracking the results as they come in, as well as providing commentary and analysis, via live updates below.

NBC News and CNN call Virginia for Biden

Based on exit polls, the first state has been called for the former vice-president. With a two-digit polling lead, Biden was expected to win in Virginia, which has 99 delegates. Exit polls show Biden at around 50 percent.

It should be noted that Virginia is a state where there's little advanced voting, so the full-Biden surge can be felt here in a way that it might not be in a state like CO or CA — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) March 4, 2020

And CNN calls Vermont for Sanders

The Vermont senator has won Vermont, where he had a 41-point polling lead. The Green Mountain State carries 16 delegates.

When are results expected?

Results will start trickling in after polls close; expect states with tighter races to take longer to call a winner, while states like Alabama — where Biden has a commanding polling lead — could call the contests more quickly. Poll closes at the following times, EST:

Vermont, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, 8:30 p.m.

Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Colorado, Minnesota, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

Utah, 10 p.m.

California, 11 p.m.

Voters appear to have made up their minds late

According to exit polling conducted in Virginia and North Carolina, lots of voters decided on their candidates at the last minute. “In Virginia, nearly half of Democratic primary voters said that they made up their minds about whom to support in the last few days before voting,” CNN reports. “In North Carolina, where about a third of votes were likely cast before today’s voting, nearly 3 in 10 still said they made up their minds in the last few days.” Presumably, this could be good news for Joe Biden as his prospects have swung up since his win in South Carolina; the veep commands a strong polling lead in both states. In Minnesota, Sanders seems to have benefitted from voters’ last-minute decisions:

The suspension of Klobuchar’s campaign seems to have had an effect on voters in Minnesota, where almost 6 in 10 said they picked their candidate within the last few days -- by far the highest proportion of voters across the nation on Super Tuesday, according to early exit polls. — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 3, 2020

Who are the polling favorites in each state?

Data for Progress has a strong record so far in the primary — here are their expectations for the evening, based on polling from the past five days:

#New Super Tuesday @DataProgress Polls:



CA: Sanders +7

TX: Biden +2

NC: Biden +9

VA: Biden +15

MA: Warren +2

MN: Sanders +5

CO: Sanders +11

TN: Biden +7

AL: Biden +25

AR: Biden +13

OK: Biden +7

UT: Sanders +6

VT: Sanders +41

ME: Sanders +9



Conducted last 5 days — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) March 3, 2020

Which states have the most delegates?

Voters on Super Tuesday cast ballots in some of the most populous states, including the top two of California and Texas. The delegates break down as such:

California, 415 delegates

Texas, 228 delegates

North Carolina, 110 delegates

Virginia, 99 delegates

Massachusetts, 91 delegates

Minnesota, 75 delegates

Colorado, 67 delegates

Tennessee, 64 delegates

Alabama, 52 delegates

Oklahoma, 37 delegates

Arkansas, 31 delegates

Utah, 29 delegates

Maine, 24 delegates

Vermont, 16 delegates

American Samoa, 6 delegates

Health care leads in exit polling

Across the 12 states for which we have exit polls, 39% picked health care as the top issue; 23%, climate change; 22%, income inequality; and 10%, race relations. https://t.co/14uFWhbAQ4 #SuperTuesday — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2020

Meanwhile, concerns about the spread of Covid-19 appear to have created a new bloc of coronavirus voters — whatever that means. According to ABC News, “anywhere from 51 to 55 percent in Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina call coronavirus an important factor in their vote, per preliminary exit polls.”

Warren doesn’t appear to be dropping out any time soon

Before polls closed, the Massachusetts senator’s campaign announced that she would soon visit Michigan, Arizona, and Idaho, suggesting that she’s prepared to stay in the race for at least a few more weeks. Michigan and Idaho vote on March 10, while Arizona votes March 17.