Super Tuesday Results 2020: Live Updates

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

We’re a long way from the Sanders-dominant Super Tuesday that was expected last week. With Joe Biden soaring in polls following his win in South Carolina and moderate candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar rallying behind him, the former vice-president has the momentum (and Establishment support) on his side that he’s been missing for months. Vermont senator Bernie Sanders is still the polling front-runner — though his lead dipped by almost ten points in less than a week, he maintains a significant edge in California, the state with the greatest haul of delegates. Meanwhile, the candidacies of Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg could hang on reaching the 15 percent minimum for delegates — and Warren winning in her home state of Massachusetts. We’re tracking the results as they come in, as well as providing commentary and analysis, via live updates below.

It doesn’t sound like Bloomberg is dropping out

At a rally in West Palm Beach, Bloomberg sounded energetic despite Super Tuesday results, stating that he was out to defeat President Trump and to win back rust belt swing states, and in Florida. The former mayor also appears to have results to look forward to in Tennessee — though exit polling shows him in the low teens:

The Times predicts Biden will take the night

Though Sanders’s still has several strong, late states in his pocket, the New York Times’ Nate Cohn states that Biden will take at least a plurality of the delegate haul:

Biden now favored to win the most delegates tonight, according to our estimates, and we're pretty cautious about letting the results in one place dictate another, given varying early voters and the late surge — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) March 4, 2020

Oklahoma looks rough for the Sanders coalition

Oklahoma is the cleanest test tonight of how much of Sanders’s 2016 vote was simply anti-Clinton.



In 2016 exit poll, Sanders won OK independents by 48 points, and only lost moderates by 1 point.



Tonight he’s up just 14 with independents, losing moderates by 36. #SuperTuesday — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2020

OK Primary Results - 65% of precincts reporting



Biden: 27%

Sanders: 21%

Warren: 13%

Bloomberg: 18%



Total Votes Cast So Far: 36,142



Full results here: https://t.co/AOgwtoMxNF — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 4, 2020

Biden is competitive in Massachusetts

The development — though not entirely unexpected — is troubling for both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

MA Primary Results - 3% of precincts reporting



Biden: 32%

Sanders: 27%

Warren: 19%

Bloomberg: 12%



Total Votes Cast So Far: 19,625



Full results here: https://t.co/AOgwtoMxNF — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 4, 2020

Exit polls show Biden incredibly strong in Massachusetts. It's a 3 way race, and possible that Warren finishes in 3rd. https://t.co/2mAsA7nIXE pic.twitter.com/JMaFn17rkX — Steve Koczela (@skoczela) March 4, 2020

Biden wins big in Alabama

Biden was expected to carry Alabama, which has 52 delegates, by a significant margin. It’s unclear yet if Sanders will reach the delegate threshold there.

Alabama goes for Biden, based on exits polls. Just based on the VA results, you'd have to say Biden could be in the 60s in AL. — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) March 4, 2020

A few delegates for Bloomberg, as a treat

American Samoa has six delegates; Bloomberg sent seven full-time staffers to the islands in the Pacific. Congratulations to the former mayor — and to Hawaii representative Tulsi Gabbard, who appears to have won one of the territory’s delegates. With a delegate onboard, Gabbard could qualify for the March 15 debate.

I want to know what is going on in American Samoa pic.twitter.com/BYY4AOmX7c — Sam Dolnick (@samdolnick) March 4, 2020

North Carolina has also been called for Biden

The second state to go for Biden carries 110 delegates. So far, the former veep has won two of the top four Super Tuesday states in population.

NBC Exit Poll: Joe Biden completed a sweep of the Carolinas tonight by repeating Saturday’s success in South Carolina. Biden won about 6-in-10 black voters in South Carolina, and tonight the NBC Exit Poll shows him notching a highly similar share, 63%, in North Carolina. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 4, 2020

Vermont goes to Sanders

CNN and NBC News also have called Vermont for the Vermont senator, where he had a 41-point polling lead. Biden does appear to be above the 15 percent delegate threshold, however. The Green Mountain State carries 16 delegates.

Exits suggest Biden might get over the delegate threshold in Vermont -- little bonus for him if that pans out. Sanders of course did awesome in his home state, high 50s — Kyle Kondik (@kkondik) March 4, 2020

NBC News and CNN call Virginia for Biden

Based on exit polls, the first state has been called for the former vice-president. With a two-digit polling lead, Biden was expected to win in Virginia, which has 99 delegates. Exit polls show Biden at around 50 percent in a state where he only had one field office, suggesting a big night for the surging candidate. With over 50 percent of precincts reporting, Biden has 55 percent support, while Sanders has 22 percent, reaching the delegate threshold.

In Virginia, black voters go 63% (!) for Biden, 18% for Sanders, 10% for Bloomberg, 7% for Warren, per @NBCNews exit polls (these will continually be updated). — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 4, 2020

When are results expected?

Results will start trickling in after polls close; expect states with tighter races to take longer to call a winner, while states like Alabama — where Biden has a commanding polling lead — could call the contests more quickly. Poll closes at the following times, EST:

Vermont, Virginia, 7 p.m.

North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas 8 p.m.

Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado, Minnesota 9 p.m.

Utah, 10 p.m.

California, 11 p.m.

Voters appear to have made up their minds late

According to exit polling conducted in Virginia and North Carolina, lots of voters decided on their candidates at the last minute. “In Virginia, nearly half of Democratic primary voters said that they made up their minds about whom to support in the last few days before voting,” CNN reports. “In North Carolina, where about a third of votes were likely cast before today’s voting, nearly three in ten still said they made up their minds in the last few days.” Presumably, this could be good news for Joe Biden, as his prospects have swung up since his win in South Carolina; the veep commands a strong polling lead in both states. In Minnesota, Sanders seems to have benefited from voters’ last-minute decisions:

The suspension of Klobuchar’s campaign seems to have had an effect on voters in Minnesota, where almost 6 in 10 said they picked their candidate within the last few days -- by far the highest proportion of voters across the nation on Super Tuesday, according to early exit polls. — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 3, 2020

Who are the polling favorites in each state?

Data for Progress has a strong record so far in the primary — here are its expectations for the evening, based on polling from the past five days:

#New Super Tuesday @DataProgress Polls:



CA: Sanders +7

TX: Biden +2

NC: Biden +9

VA: Biden +15

MA: Warren +2

MN: Sanders +5

CO: Sanders +11

TN: Biden +7

AL: Biden +25

AR: Biden +13

OK: Biden +7

UT: Sanders +6

VT: Sanders +41

ME: Sanders +9



Conducted last 5 days — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) March 3, 2020

Which states have the most delegates?

Voters on Super Tuesday cast ballots in some of the most populous states, including the top two of California and Texas. The delegates break down as such:

California, 415 delegates

Texas, 228 delegates

North Carolina, 110 delegates

Virginia, 99 delegates

Massachusetts, 91 delegates

Minnesota, 75 delegates

Colorado, 67 delegates

Tennessee, 64 delegates

Alabama, 52 delegates

Oklahoma, 37 delegates

Arkansas, 31 delegates

Utah, 29 delegates

Maine, 24 delegates

Vermont, 16 delegates

American Samoa, 6 delegates

Health care leads in exit polling

Across the 12 states for which we have exit polls, 39% picked health care as the top issue; 23%, climate change; 22%, income inequality; and 10%, race relations. https://t.co/14uFWhbAQ4 #SuperTuesday — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2020

Meanwhile, concerns about the spread of COVID-19 appear to have created a new bloc of coronavirus voters — whatever that means. According to ABC News, “anywhere from 51 to 55 percent in Virginia, Tennessee, and North Carolina call coronavirus an important factor in their vote, per preliminary exit polls.”

And the age gap between the candidates’ supporters is staggering

Biden and Sanders’s support has a HUGE age divide. https://t.co/tO1X4P75Jb pic.twitter.com/1rwSj50nBt — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) March 3, 2020

Warren doesn’t appear to be dropping out any time soon

Before polls closed, the Massachusetts senator’s campaign announced that she would soon visit Michigan, Arizona, and Idaho, suggesting that she’s prepared to stay in the race for at least a few more weeks. Michigan and Idaho vote on March 10, while Arizona votes March 17.