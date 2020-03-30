The Story of a Coronavirus Infection

Social distancing can be a mentally, emotionally, and physically taxing responsibility. But for now, it remains our one true weapon in the war against a virus that has wreaked absolute havoc on our world — and on life as we know it. Over the course of the epidemic, the CDC has estimated that between 160 million and 214 million people in the United States could become infected with the novel coronavirus. Here’s how the story could unfurl at the molecular level if you, or someone you love, falls victim to COVID-19.