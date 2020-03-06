Trump Says Coronavirus Testing Is as ‘Perfect’ as His Ukraine Transcript

America was definitely much greater before a deadly new virus starting been spreading, undetected, in an unknown number of U.S. communities. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump had a lot to say after he toured the CDC on Friday, and very little of it will make anyone other than President Trump feel better about his administration’s response to the coronavirus. At a press conference in an empty CDC lab in the agency’s headquarters, the president compared the federal government’s failed efforts to boost U.S. testing for the coronavirus to the phone call which got him impeached, claimed he had “a natural ability” to understand the outbreak, attacked the governor of the worst-hit state, implied he was superficially motivated to keep the number of U.S. cases down, and asked about his Fox News ratings.

It was, in other words, another normal day for the American president — at the end of a scary, far-from-normal week in much of America. More than 270 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S. — most of them in less than a week — and many more cases are expected. 14 deaths from the virus in the U.S. have been reported since Sunday. And thanks to the lack of testing around the country, public officials in multiple states have been warning they still have no idea how many people have been infected or exposed.

In the last 24 hours, Trump has said he was happy that Americans would stop traveling abroad amid the global outbreak, falsely predicting it would be good for the economy. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence acknowledged that “we don’t have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand going forward,” after he and Trump had been saying the opposite. This morning, the president’s top economic advisor claimed the coronavirus was contained, and all of that follows numerous other attempts by Trump and his allies to downplay the threat of the coronavirus, falsely blame others for the botched response, and insist any evidence otherwise is part of a politically motivated attack. This afternoon at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, Trump had more dis- and misinformation to share at his press conference. At an event where CDC director Robert Redfield publicly thanked the president for his “decisive leadership,” Trump decided to be himself, instead.

A visual aide. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

It’s just as impressive as Ukraine

In an attempt to express confidence in the CDC’s coronavirus test (a second attempt after the first one it developed failed), Trump offered an unorthodox comparison from the last enormous crisis to swamp his presidency. The tests are just like his impeachment-causing attempt to pressure a foreign government to help him get reelected. “The tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good,” Trump told reporters after falsely stating, again, that anyone who needed a test right now could get one.

"The [coronavirus] tests are all perfect. Like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. This was not a perfect as that, but pretty good." -- is Trump referring to the transcript of his phone call with the Ukrainian president here? pic.twitter.com/FU5XxPTu7Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020

In Trump’s defense, it’s possible he was referring to the recent CDC decision to allow any physician to order a COVID-19 test. But by invoking the Ukraine call transcript, the president indicated he continues to see the coronavirus outbreak as a threat to his presidency at least as much as he sees it as a threat to the country.

He opposed cruise ship evacuation because he doesn’t “need” more cases in the U.S.

The president, who has reportedly been obsessed with how the coronavirus could damage his image, appeared to acknowledge that he was trying to limit the number of reported U.S. cases in an effort to make himself look better. Referring to the quarantined passengers (including more than 20 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases) aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship near San Francisco, Trump said he opposed letting people off the ship because he liked “the numbers being where they are”:

"I like the numbers being where they are. I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship" -- Trump explains that he doesn't want to let people off the Grand Princess cruise ship because he doesn't want the number of coronavirus cases in the country to go up pic.twitter.com/ELhZDjiZW9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020

Trump’s “natural ability” to understand epidemiology and public health emergencies

The president bragged about how well he has been understanding the coronavirus outbreak, and he didn’t seem to be referring to his personal expertise in germaphobia. “I like this stuff,” Trump said after explaining that his uncle was an MIT genius. The president — whose administration is notoriously anti-science — also claimed that he has been impressing others with his scientific mind. “Maybe I have a natural ability,” suggested Trump, “maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.” And while it would undoubtedly have led to better U.S. public health if Donald Trump had decided to become a reality television epidemiologist instead of a politician

Here's Trump rambling at length about how smart he is and how well he understands public health pic.twitter.com/1Co6MaRkzl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020

Who could have known he shouldn’t have fired the person would have known

Asked about his administration’s efforts to downside and/or eliminate parts of the government tasked with combatting outbreaks and preparing the U.S. for a pandemic, Trump once again shrugged off the cuts as if it were not possible to imagine the U.S. would face another pandemic:

Trump defends gutting the federal government's pandemic preparedness over his first 3 years in office: "I just think this is something that you can never really think is going to happen." pic.twitter.com/0fzOUSUBYE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020

Pence shouldn’t have said anything nice about the governor who is dealing with the worst outbreak in the country

Vice President Pence, who the president recently named to run the White House’s efforts to combat the coronavirus, visited Washington State on Friday and expressed solidarity with, and pledged support to, Democratic governor Jay Inslee amid the escalating crisis. This attempt to behave like a national leader during an emergency did not please the president, who had instructed Pence to not compliment Inslee. On Friday at the CDC, Trump made it clear he thought Pence should have retaliated against the governor for his earlier criticism of the administration’s response to the virus. He called Inslee a “snake.”

Trump smears Jay Inslee, governor of the state at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak: "I told Mike [Pence] not to be complimentary of the governor, because that governor is a snake." pic.twitter.com/zfraPiqmGI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2020

This post has been updated to include additional detail and context.