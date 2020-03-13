Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus

President Trump declared a state of emergency in the U.S. on Friday afternoon over the growing coronavirus crisis in the country. Reading from prepared remarks at a press conference from the White House Rose Garden, Trump announced that he was declaring a national emergency, which he called “two very big words,” claiming the move would open up as much as $50 billion dollars to help states and localities respond to the outbreak.
He made a number of other announcements, mostly centered on what Vice President Mike Pence called an “extraordinary public-private partnership” to confront the outbreak and expand testing capacity. Trump called up a stream of American executives — who the president referred to as “celebrities in their own right” — to explain how they are working with the White House to help confront the crisis.
Watch a recording of the entire press conference
The key announcements
- A national emergency declaration, freeing up $50 billion in federal emergency funding for states and localities as they work to address the outbreak
- A partnership with the private sector to boost U.S. testing capacity working with Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, and several testing corporations. The effort will include drive-thru testing.
- A Google webpage which will act as a relay point for Americans who are worried they have the virus. It will also direct people to testing sites if they need it.
- The energy Department will purchase more crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Federal student loan interest will be waived during the crisis — though the details are not clear
A Google page will direct people to testing
Key to the effort will be an as-of-yet un-launched Google website that will help Americans evaluate whether they need a test and direct them to where they can get one. (It’s not yet clear why this effort was outsourced to a private company.)
Still no test for the president, despite potential exposure
Trump again downplays need for testing
The president continued to downplay the need for testing, even as he announced measures to make it easier, and even though the lack of testing has been the primary concern of public health experts and state public health officials for weeks. Asked by a reporter whether or not he took responsibility for the lack of testing thus far, Trump responded, “No, I don’t take responsibility at all.”
Trump did not model social distancing
Trump, who may have been exposed to the coronavirus himself recently, also shook hands with each executive:
The private-sector inclusion played well on Wall Street
The markets were clearly happy with the announcements, for now:
So far more than 1,700 cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the U.S., but that number is almost certainly far too low due to the lack of widespread testing throughout the country. As of Friday, the coronavirus has claimed at least 41 lives in the U.S.
This is a developing news story and this post will be updated.