Trump: Expel Congressman From GOP for Threatening to Hold Up Stimulus Vote

Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie. Photo: Patrick Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Trump said Congressman Thomas Massie should be expelled from the GOP in a tweet Friday, after the Kentucky Republican threatened to hold up a vote on the coronavirus relief bill.

On Twitter, Trump called Massie a “third rate Grandstander” who “just wants the publicity.”

“WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!” Trump wrote.

Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

...& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Massie has hinted that he will object to passing the bill via unanimous consent, which would only require a voice vote from Congress. If he demands a roll-call vote after the voice vote is completed, the House would need a quorum of 216 members to proceed. That could delay the vote until late Saturday or Sunday as lawmakers travel back to the Capitol.

Massie has said he objects to the $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill because of all the money it adds to the national deficit. He has also broadly objected to the social distancing orders issued around the country, saying that the worst thing to come of the outbreak will not be the mass death from a uncontrollable virus, but “the public’s unquestioning acceptance of the unchecked authority of governments to force private behavior and disrupt economies.”

“I fear the actions taken by our government will make FDR’s internment of Japanese-Americans look like a ‘light touch,’” he tweeted.

Forcing a roll-call vote would not just delay the passage of the CARES Act, which is certain, it would put members of Congress in danger, Republican representative Peter King tweeted Friday.

Heading to Washington to vote on pandemic legislation. Because of one Member of Congress refusing to allow emergency action entire Congress must be called back to vote in House. Risk of infection and risk of legislation being delayed. Disgraceful. Irresponsible. — Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing) March 27, 2020

The disdain for Massie’s maneuver has been bipartisan, as former Secretary of State and Senator John Kerry showed in a tweet, writing, “Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole.”