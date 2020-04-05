Photo: Getty/Ian Vogler

On Sunday night in Great Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital for additional testing after suffering from coronavirus symptoms. A Downing Street spokesperson said that his hospitalization was a “precautionary step,” as Johnson still has symptoms ten days after testing positive for the virus.

Johnson, the first world leader to test positive for COVID-19, is expected to stay overnight for “routine tests,” according to the BBC. He will remain in charge of the government, though Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will lead a coronavirus meeting on Monday morning.

On Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the U.K. could face a nationwide lockdown if the public did not take seriously the current guidelines for social distancing. Though the U.K. currently has the world’s eighth-worst outbreak — with over 48,000 confirmed cases and 4,900 deaths — the peak of the crisis is expected to hit in seven to ten days. If modeling of the crisis is correct, public-health advisers have also suggested that social distancing measures could be relaxed by the end of May.