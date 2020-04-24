How Epidemics Made NYC Better

As New York enters its fifth interminable week of lockdown, the future seems murkier than ever, while the fissures — social, racial, and economic — in society grow even starker. The city is no stranger to disaster, having weathered wars, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, financial crashes, and a slew of population-decimating epidemics. And at each desperate juncture, New York has grown and transformed even as it healed. In this video, we take a look at how past epidemics have shaped the city for the better, and the lessons we can learn from them.