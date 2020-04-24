How Epidemics Made NYC Better

By

As New York enters its fifth interminable week of lockdown, the future seems murkier than ever, while the fissures — social, racial, and economic — in society grow even starker. The city is no stranger to disaster, having weathered wars, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, financial crashes, and a slew of population-decimating epidemics. And at each desperate juncture, New York has grown and transformed even as it healed. In this video, we take a look at how past epidemics have shaped the city for the better, and the lessons we can learn from them.

Watch Now

  1. How Epidemics Made NYC Better
  2. The Story of a Coronavirus Infection
  3. Climate Strikers Rally Across the Globe
  4. 3 Parkland Students on How Their Lives Have Changed Since the Shooting
  5. New York’s Tiny Streets Are Simply Delightful
  6. 5 Ways to Get to Manhattan When the L Train Shuts Down
  7. Taylor Nicole Dean Is the Queen of PetTube
  8. A Grim Education: Survival Stories From School Shootings, 72 Years In The Making
  9. Petcube Hands-on: Is This Tricked-Out Smart Pet Gadget Worth the Money?
  10. Did You Know Your iPhone Now Comes With a GIF App?
  11. Get the Most Out of Your iPhone Camera With This Hidden Feature
  12. The Best Running App Around Doesn’t Cost a Thing
  13. Inside the Happiest Corner of the Internet With Instagram’s ASMR Darlings
  14. Here’s What Happened to One Immigrant Family After ICE Took Dad
  15. Kanye West and Trump Collaborate on New Single
  16. Donald Trump Fits Perfectly Into Melania’s ‘Be Best’ Initiative
  17. A Farewell to Trump’s Class of 2017
  18. At Least 17 Dead in Florida School Shooting
  19. A Look at Kim Jong Un’s Sister and Her Role in North Korea’s Regime
  20. Does Trump Have a Future in Hair Commercials?
How Epidemics Made NYC Better