How Epidemics Made NYC Better
As New York enters its fifth interminable week of lockdown, the future seems murkier than ever, while the fissures — social, racial, and economic — in society grow even starker. The city is no stranger to disaster, having weathered wars, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, financial crashes, and a slew of population-decimating epidemics. And at each desperate juncture, New York has grown and transformed even as it healed. In this video, we take a look at how past epidemics have shaped the city for the better, and the lessons we can learn from them.
Watch Now
- How Epidemics Made NYC Better
- The Story of a Coronavirus Infection
- Climate Strikers Rally Across the Globe
- 3 Parkland Students on How Their Lives Have Changed Since the Shooting
- New York’s Tiny Streets Are Simply Delightful
- 5 Ways to Get to Manhattan When the L Train Shuts Down
- Taylor Nicole Dean Is the Queen of PetTube
- A Grim Education: Survival Stories From School Shootings, 72 Years In The Making
- Petcube Hands-on: Is This Tricked-Out Smart Pet Gadget Worth the Money?
- Did You Know Your iPhone Now Comes With a GIF App?
- Get the Most Out of Your iPhone Camera With This Hidden Feature
- The Best Running App Around Doesn’t Cost a Thing
- Inside the Happiest Corner of the Internet With Instagram’s ASMR Darlings
- Here’s What Happened to One Immigrant Family After ICE Took Dad
- Kanye West and Trump Collaborate on New Single
- Donald Trump Fits Perfectly Into Melania’s ‘Be Best’ Initiative
- A Farewell to Trump’s Class of 2017
- At Least 17 Dead in Florida School Shooting
- A Look at Kim Jong Un’s Sister and Her Role in North Korea’s Regime
- Does Trump Have a Future in Hair Commercials?