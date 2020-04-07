Trump Campaign Aide Kayleigh McEnany Named White House Press Secretary

Kayleigh McEnany. Photo: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany is replacing Stephanie Grisham as White House press secretary, according to multiple reports. Grisham will return to the East Wing to serve as First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

McEnany’s hiring is the first major move by Mark Meadows, the former North Carolina Congressman and new White House chief of staff. Meadows is reportedly eager to get McEnany “defending the president on television,” a role with which she is familiar. The 31-year-old was a pro-Trump CNN contributor in the lead-up to the 2016 election. In 2017, she joined the Republican National Committee as its national spokesperson and in early 2019 she joined the Trump reelection effort.

Now, McEnany becomes the fourth White House press secretary of the Trump era and follows one — in Grisham — who never held a press conference. It’s unclear if McEnany will revive the format that turned Sean Spicer into enough of a celebrity to land him on Dancing With the Stars and Sarah Huckabee Sanders into frequent a subject of mockery on Saturday Night Live.

If she does, here are a few things reporters may ask about:

On the same day Larry Kudlow said coronavirus was “contained” on Feb. 25th, Trump’s campaign spox made an even more bold claim.



“We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here..and isn't it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama." pic.twitter.com/O0DDH3Rvkw — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 4, 2020

"No. I don't believe the President has lied."

Trump campaign national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tells @ChrisCuomo President Trump has never lied to the country. pic.twitter.com/oSlLHZ4h0m — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) August 29, 2019

How I Met Your Brother -- Never mind, forgot he's still in that hut in Kenya. #ObamaTVShows — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 30, 2012