scenes from your pandemic

Gowanus, Brooklyn, New York Photo: Jodi Blea/Submission

We recently asked New York readers to share scenes from their daily lives during the coronavirus pandemic for a new series we hope will help all of us see beyond our limited perspectives amid this unprecedented and often isolating experience. The hundreds of submissions you’ve sent in have included everything from socially distanced encounters with neighbors to essential-worker tributes to bedroom fencing to countless views observed from walks, rooftops, and improvised home offices.

Here is another collection of reader images from this open-ended series. We hope you will continue to share your own scenes with us by emailing them to scenes@nymag.com. The first installment of the series is here.

Regarding the above photo, which also appears in the April 13-26 issue of New York, reader Jodi captions, “My husband is a P.E. teacher and this is a photo of him recording our teenage son Marvin demonstrating exercises for his assignments.”

Photo: Erik Augustine

Midtown Manhattan, New York City Photo: Laurel Collier

“I was on my morning walk a few days ago with my dogs when I saw this woman practicing her forehand against the Ford Foundation building. Taken on 42nd Street between 1st and 2nd Aves, just below Tudor City.”

East Harlem, Manhattan, New York City Photo: Kathryn Anne Cammell

“Learning how to do my laundry in my sink to avoid the crowded neighborhood laundromat.”

Photo: Amanda Brody

“Have been following along all of your amazing and moving coverage surrounding the pandemic. As a native New Yorker, I took my camera out on my (distanced) walks and decided to start documenting the beauty, unity and isolation surrounding me. I am currently back in N.J. at my families home, but can say that there is nothing quite like the energy, tenacity and community that is New York.”

Barcelona, Spain Photo: Gabrielle Giessen

“From Barcelona, from a forever New Yorker.”

Saugerties, New York Photo: Will Nixon/Submission

Another reader shares one result of “drawing everything in sight” under quarantine:

Brooklyn, New York Photo: Dawn Fredericks/Submission

We’ll publish the next collection soon and hope you’ll keep the submissions coming — you can send them in by emailing scenes@nymag.com.