scenes from your pandemic

Manhattan, New York City. Photo: Aaron Glick

“A woman walking her pet tortoise on Riverside Drive at 106th street.”

Photo: Heather Ehrlich

“How many times I’ve called unemployment. My phone only goes up to 200, but I called over 1,100 times last week and still didn’t get in touch with anyone.”

London, England Photo: Zeynep Onal Turan

“Here is a scene from my quarantine days in London. It was fear at first; big uncertainty. Then anger kicked in, feeling trapped and not having control of my freedom. Now it is mainly gratitude, finding positivity in slowing down, appreciating all front-line workers. And knowing how we react is our biggest freedom.”

Scenes captured by reader Erin while making home deliveries of food in Brooklyn through the In It Together project.

Photo: Kat Griffin Washington Heights, Manhattan, New York City.

Photo: Jeanne O’Brien Ebiri

“My son Errol with his piano teacher, Daniel Yount, on Skype. He is playing, “Over the Rainbow” here, his current song. His teacher is the drummer in Super Yamba Band.”

Dumbo, Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Amy Sirot

“Geese crossing under the Manhattan Bridge.”

