scenes from your pandemic

DUMBO, Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Kaveh Eslampour

We recently asked New York readers to share scenes from their daily lives during the coronavirus pandemic for a new open-ended series we hope will help all of us see beyond our limited perspectives amid this unprecedented and often isolating experience. Here is another collection of your images.

Regarding the above photo, reader Kaveh sent in a few of this kid in a mask and gloves skipping stones on the East River.

Photo: Ansel Oommen and Jieru Chen

“Me and a colleague working at night in the hospital processing SARS-CoV-2 samples for COVID-19 testing.”

Upper West Side in Manhattan, New York City. Photo: Laurie Goldstein

“I try to take a walk early every morning and alternate between Central Park and Riverside Park. As an Upper West Side resident since 1995, I’m embarrassed to admit I have not really taken the time to explore our gorgeous parks (other than bike riding along the greenway).”

Downtown Manhattan, New York City. Photo: Samantha Bloom

“From inside the Oculus today of essential workers having a socially distanced chat. Totally jarring to see so few people in that massive white space. Even more 2001: A Space Odyssey than usual.”

Photo: Steffens Frauke

Photo: Steffens Frauke

Fort Greene, Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Grace Sun

“I’ve been loving your coverage of New Yorkers in lockdown mode across the city and wanted to share this photo from our self-quarantine in Fort Greene, a DIY When Harry Met Sally themed date night. Katz’s never closes (and still delivers!).”

Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Lore Croghan

“Down here in Bay Ridge, most of us are good about masking up — even when we’ve got a fast set of wheels.”

Kampala, Uganda. Photo: Rita Namiganda

“Lockdown in Kampala, Uganda. This street is always bustling with life and activity. It is lined with all manner of kiosks that are now closed. On the right is a tertiary institution. The flat on the left is a students’ hostel, desolate at the moment.”

Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Jasmine Vojdani

“Easter on an empty Broadway in BK.”

