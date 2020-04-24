These Are the States Opening Back Up for Business

A customer waits for his turn in the chair at a barbershop in Georgia on the first day of the state’s reopening. Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP via Getty Images

After a month with much of the country locked down, sheltered in place, and healthy at home, some states have begun lifting restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Georgia has gotten the most attention, and for good reason. No governor has thrown open the doors to his state’s businesses as aggressively as Brian Kemp, whose decision to reopen the state first drew praise, and then criticism, from President Trump.

But more than a dozen other states have either started or announced plans to allow previously shuttered businesses to operate once again, despite the warnings of some public-health experts. This is where that list stands, so far:

Alaska

Governor Mike Dunleavy announced phase one of the state’s reopening, which begins Friday, April 24. He is allowing restaurants to open for in-person dining and personal-services businesses (nail salons, barbers, etc.) to operate, though they are only allowed to take customers by reservation. Retail stores are also allowed to reopen with social distancing and masks worn by all employees and customers.

Colorado

With its stay-at-home order set to expire Sunday, Colorado moves to a new phase called “safer at home” on Monday, with some businesses allowed to reopen for curbside service. Then on Friday, May 1, personal-service and retail businesses can reopen with strict social-distancing measures in place. Bars and restaurants will remain closed to in-person dining at least until mid-May.

Georgia

Governor Brian Kemp has made the nation’s biggest push to reopen in the country. Starting Friday, April 24, barbershops, gyms, salons, and massage therapists can reopen. On Monday, April 27, restaurants and movie theaters can follow. Despite the loosened restrictions, not all business owners will be reopening.

Minnesota

Starting Monday, April 27, some nonessential businesses will begin to reopen in Minnesota. An executive order from Governor Tim Walz applies to “workers in non-customer facing industrial and office-based businesses who cannot work from home,” he said. Walz estimated that this would put 80,000 to 100,000 people back to work.

Montana

With just 442 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, Montana is moving this weekend to lift restrictions for individuals and businesses.The statewide stay-at-home order ends Sunday, and on Monday, April 27, retail businesses can open with social-distancing measures in place. Beginning May 4, restaurants, bars, and casinos can open with social distancing and capacity reductions. And on May 7, schools may resume in-person instruction pending decisions from local districts. Gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys, and bingo halls will remain closed.

Mississippi

Starting Monday, April 27, some retail businesses will be allowed to open with social distancing measures in place. Barbers, gyms, salons, spas and movie theaters must remain closed though. Restaurants will still be limited to drive-thru, carry out and delivery too. These orders will remain in place for at least two weeks.

North Dakota

Despite never issuing a stay-at-home order, Governor Doug Burgum had ordered many nonessential businesses to close. He has said he wants businesses to begin reopening when that order expires on May 1.

Ohio

When the state’s stay-at-home order expires on April 30, Governor Mike DeWine has pledged to begin “a phased-in reopening of the state economy.”

Oklahoma

Personal-care services in Oklahoma can begin operating again on Friday, April 24, though by appointment only. Gyms, restaurants, movie theaters, and houses of worship can follow on May 1. Governor Kevin Stitt said phase two of the plan will allow bars to reopen, and weddings and funerals with more than ten people to be held. Phase two will be implemented, he said, if hospitals remain able to handle the flow of patients for the next two weeks.

Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf has said he hopes parts of Pennsylvania will reopen on May 8. His plan calls for a regional approach; the north-central and northwestern parts of the state, where the virus has not hit very hard, are expected to be the first areas to resume business.

South Carolina

Retail stores previously deemed nonessential, including bookstores, department stores, and sporting goods stores, were allowed to reopen this week. Governor Henry McMaster’s order allowing their opening restricts the businesses to no more than five customers per 1,000 square feet. Salons, gyms, and restaurants are still required to be closed.

Tennessee

Restaurants in Tennessee will be allowed to reopen on April 27, and retail stores on April 29, provided they operate at 50 percent capacity. The loosened restrictions from Governor Bill Lee will apply only in Tennessee counties without their own public-health departments, meaning large cities including Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville will be allowed to set their own timeline.

Texas

Friday, April 24, will be the first day Texas businesses can offer “retail-to-go” services. This will allow nonessential retail businesses to make sales online or over the phone and deliver products curbside. Governor Greg Abbott has said he will make announcements about additional openings on Monday, April 27.

Vermont

Last Monday, Governor Phil Scott allowed certain businesses to begin operating, including “construction operations with crews of two or less and some single-person low contact professional services, such as appraisers, attorneys, realtors and others.” On Friday, he upped the maximum number of workers to five.